MPLT Healthcare Wins Clearlyrated’s 2025 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards

MPLT Healthcare announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.

Being recognized by ClearlyRated for Client and Talent Satisfaction for five years is a testament to the trust we've built with our healthcare providers and the facilities we support.” — Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPLT Healthcare , a leading locum tenens staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, "Being recognized by ClearlyRated for Client and Talent Satisfaction for five years is a testament to the trust we've built with our healthcare providers and the facilities we support. These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the voices of those we serve. It’s an honor to be acknowledged for our team’s dedication, care, and commitment to excellence.”ClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. MPLT Healthcare received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 55%. This distinction places them among the fewer than 2% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada that achieve Best of Staffing."I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.About ClearlyRatedClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

