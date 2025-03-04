DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP SERVES UP SUCCESSFUL GRAND OPENING AT UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO

Diversified Restaurant Group, a leading Taco Bell franchisee, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location within the Joe Crowley Student Union on February 19

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Nevada, Reno campus just got a whole lot tastier! Diversified Restaurant Group , a leading Taco Bell franchisee, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location within the Joe Crowley Student Union on February 19. Students, faculty, and staff gathered to experience the fresh, modern design and enjoy the bold flavors of Taco Bell.“We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant University of Nevada, Reno community,” said Bob Ploughe, Sr. Director DRG N Nevada. “Our goal is to provide more than just a place to grab a meal. We want to create a space where students and faculty can connect, while enjoying the delicious Taco Bell menu they love.”The new Taco Bell features a sleek, contemporary design with four convenient ordering kiosks, ensuring a fast and efficient experience. Notably, the location accepts the UNR WolfCard for meal swipes, and faculty and staff can enjoy a 10% discount on their purchases.The University of Nevada, Reno Taco Bell is now open and serving the campus community Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Guests can indulge in all their Taco Bell favorites, from classic tacos and burritos to the latest limited-time offerings, such as the Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders.To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

