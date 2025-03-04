Ryan Lemarr Promoted to Site Safety Officer at Coryell Roofing

Ryan Lemarr steps into the role of Site Safety Officer at Coryell Roofing, reinforcing the company’s commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Lemarr to Site Safety Officer , reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of job site safety.A dedicated and results-driven professional, Ryan has been an integral part of the Coryell Roofing team since 2018, bringing extensive experience in project management and construction leadership. In his new role, he will lead safety initiatives across job sites, ensuring that protocols align with industry best practices and that all team members operate in a secure and efficient environment.“Ryan’s dedication to safety, efficiency, and quality has been evident throughout his tenure with Coryell Roofing,” said Ken Wells, President and General Manager. “His promotion to Site Safety Officer is a testament to his hard work, leadership, and our company’s commitment to fostering growth from within.”Before joining Coryell Roofing, Ryan studied business at Amarillo College and later attended a trade school in Waxahachie, becoming a licensed irrigator. Prior to joining the Coryell team, he spent nearly a decade running his own successful construction business, further strengthening his expertise in project management and job site operations. Since coming on board, Ryan has earned a reputation for his "full throttle" work ethic, adaptability, and ability to manage projects from start to finish.Now, in his new capacity as Site Safety Officer, Ryan is eager to strengthen Coryell Roofing’s safety culture, working closely with teams across the company’s service areas. His leadership will play a key role in protecting employees, clients, and job sites, ensuring continued excellence in both safety and project execution.

