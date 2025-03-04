Diversified Restaurant Group Unveils Redesigned Taco Bell in Las Vegas

Taco Bell N Durango Location Taco Bell N Durango Taco Bell N Durango Ribbon Cutting

Newly Redesigned Las Vegas Location Now Open!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Restaurant Group , a leading Taco Bell franchisee with over 360 restaurants, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly redesigned Taco Bell at 3260 N Durango Drive in Las Vegas. This restaurant offers an elevated dining experience featuring sleek, modern design elements and digital upgrades to offer ultimate convenience for guests."Our new Las Vegas location is all about improving the customer experience, and our digital upgrades play a huge role in that," said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of DRG Nevada. "We’ve made it faster and more convenient than ever for customers to get exactly what they want—whether they’re in the store, ordering ahead, or having their food delivered. We look forward to bringing in the community to experience these new offerings while enjoying Taco Bell in a more seamless way.”In addition to Taco Bell’s signature menu options, the North Durango location now offers exciting new menu additions like the Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders and the $9 Discovery Luxe Box, creating even more options for Taco Bell fans to enjoy.The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday from 7:00 am to 3:00 am, and Friday - Sunday 24 hours.Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the updated Taco Bell N Durango restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or from your favorite delivery provider—DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 360+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

