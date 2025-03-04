Wright Products Launches Inaugural "Mr. Wright" Edutainment Campaign: Making Storm, Patio Door Repairs Easy and Fun

Wright Products, the leader in screen and storm door hardware introduces Mr. Wright, a campaign blending education and humor to help homeowners tackle repairs.

This campaign taps into the power of laughter to reinforce our brand promise: Wright Products makes repairs and upgrades a breeze.” — Lindsey Gant, Senior Marketing Manager

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wright Products, the leader in residential screen and storm door hardware, launched a new advertising campaign, Enter Mr. Wright . This campaign combines education with entertainment to help homeowners tackle common screen and storm door repairs with a humorous twist.The campaign centers around Mr. Wright, a witty and quirky home repair expert who suddenly shows up at people's homes just when they need him most. With a toolbox full of dependable Wright Products and an endless supply of helpful tips, Mr. Wright helps homeowners solve their repair issues with ease, ensuring that their screen and storm doors work perfectly and look beautiful.The campaign kicks off with five episodes including a brand overview that showcases the expansive product line and task-specific short clips that demystify the installation process. The spots will live on YouTube and the brand’s website and will be supported with a paid digital spend."This campaign taps into the power of laughter to reinforce our brand promise: Wright Products makes repairs and upgrades a breeze," said Lindsey Gant, Senior Marketing Manager. “Mr. Wright’s approachable personality will alleviate any hesitation homeowners have while showing off the wide range of design options available in the Wright Products portfolio.”The Enter Mr. Wright Campaign kicks off a pivotal season for Wright Products that will see additional content creation, new product launches and upgraded packaging. "We're committed to offering homeowners practical, stylish and easy-to-install solutions that enhance their living spaces while making the repair and upgrade process achievable," said Gant.About Wright ProductsWright Products, a division of Hampton Products International, is the leader in residential screen and storm door hardware Founded in 1932, Wright Products began as a small storm window hardware manufacturer in St. Paul Park, Minn. More than 90 years since the company was founded, Wright remains a trusted partner to homeowners and contractors alike. For more information, visit WrightProducts.com About Hampton ProductsHampton Products is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com

Screen & Storm Door Problems? Mr. Wright Has the Fix!

