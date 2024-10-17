Keeper Products Launches Innovative KwikFeed™ Technology, Fastest-Loading Ratchet Strap on Market

Keeper launches KwikFeed Technology: unique “slide-in” function lets users secure and release their cargo faster and with less hassle than ever before.

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Products, a leader in cargo management solutions, announced today the newest tie down in-novation with the release of KeeperKwikFeed™ Technology – with patented, time saving, ratchet loading functionality. Engineered for both simplicity and speed, this groundbreaking technology sets a new standard in the tie-down industry, offering unparalleled convenience for both everyday users and seasoned professionals.The KwikFeed™ system is the first major functional innovation in ratchet tie-downs in years, eliminating the most frustrating aspect of traditional tie-downs: threading the webbing through the mandrel. With its unique “slide-in” technology, users can now secure and release their cargo faster and with less hassle than ever before.“At Keeper Products, we’re focused on creating solutions that make life easier for both professionals and occasional users,” said Greg Gluchowski, President and CEO of Hampton, the parent corporation of Keeper. “The KwikFeed™ Ratchet Tie-Down is not just another product; it’s a game-changing solution in the category. From construction crews to weekend adventurers, this ratchet will transform how people secure their loads, thanks to its user-friendly design and time-saving features.”A New Standard for Cargo Management SolutionsKwikFeed™ technology sets itself apart by addressing the two most common pain points of tie-down use—complicated threading and time-consuming setup. Whether you’re securing heavy equipment for commercial use or strapping down recreational gear, the KwikFeed™ system offers fast, easy loading and reliable performance with no guesswork involved.Key Benefits of KwikFeed™ Include:• Fast, Hassle-Free Loading: KwikFeed™ eliminates the need for traditional threading, allow-ing users to quickly slide the webbing into place and ratchet immediately. This feature is ideal for novices who want ease of use and professionals looking to save time across multiple loads.• Unmatched Speed and Simplicity: Professionals who handle daily cargo loads will benefit from the 35% faster load securing performance of KwikFeed™, reducing time spent securing loads and increasing productivity.• Extreme Edge Webbing: 30% more cut resistant webbing• Durable and Reliable: Backed by Keeper’s performance engineered standards, the forged steel drum and high-quality components ensure long-lasting durability even under heavy, frequent use.• User-Friendly Design: With an oversized handle for comfort and a non-slip grip, KwikFeed™ offers easy operation in all conditions, ensuring comfort and precision even for beginners.• Flexible and Strong: Available in multiple load capacities ranging from 500 lbs to 3,333 lbs, and offering a break strength up to 10,000 lbs, KwikFeed™ handles every day and commercial-grade applications exceeding Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements.“KwikFeed™ is designed for everyone—from the novice who’s using a ratchet strap for the first time, to the professional who needs a faster, more efficient solution,” Gluchowski added. “No threading, no hassle—just fast, secure loading every time.”Built for Performance, Backed by Keeper QualityIn addition to its innovative design, the KwikFeed™ Ratchet Tie-Down is engineered with the same high-quality materials and durability that Keeper products are known for. Whether you’re securing your load for a long trip or using it on a daily basis for heavy-duty tasks, the KwikFeed™ is built to last.About Keeper ProductsKeeper Products is a leading provider of high-quality load securing and cargo management solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Keeper Products is dedicated to delivering products that meet the highest standards of safety, durability and performance.About Hampton ProductsHampton Products is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit https://www.hamptonproducts.com/

