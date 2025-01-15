A New Era in Door Hardware: Wright Products Introduces Five New Styles for Today's Storm and Screen Doors

The Ventana Mortise Leverset features a sleek straight lever for modern homes, fits out-swinging doors (1.125”-2”), offers versatile installation, a built-in keyed deadbolt, and comes in Matte Black, White, or Satin Nickel finishes with all necessary hardware included. The Lena Lever Latch updates the Georgian Surface Mount Latch with a sleek escutcheon plate and lever. Ideal for out-swinging doors (0.75”-1.25”), it installs easily with three 5/16" holes and includes all necessary hardware for a stylish and functional upgrade.

Wright Products adds sleek, contemporary designs with enhanced security features, catering to homeowners and contractors alike who seek style and reliability

These contemporary designs not only meet the design preferences of today’s modern homeowners but also ensure the reliability and security that Wright Products is known for.” — Lindsey Gant, Senior Marketing Manager

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wright Products, the leader in residential screen and storm door hardware, today unveiled five new products designed to meet the demands of today’s homeowners. These new additions to the Wright Products portfolio feature sleek, contemporary designs and enhanced security features, catering to homeowners and contractors alike who seek both style and reliability. Wright Products are designed to be compatible with the most common storm and screen doors, making upgrades and repairs easy and convenient.“For more than 90 years, homeowners have trusted Wright to provide quality products that secure and protect their home without compromising the look they want,” said Lindsey Gant, Senior Marketing Manager. “These contemporary designs not only meet the design preferences of today’s modern homeowners but also ensure the reliability and security that Wright Products is known for. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality solutions that combine style, function, and ease of use.”Ventana Mortise LeversetThe Ventana Mortise Leverset features a sleek straight lever design, perfect for contemporary homes. It is designed for out-swinging metal and wood doors with thicknesses ranging from 1.125 inches to 2 inches. The non-handed design allows for versatility in installation on both left and right-handed doors. With a built-in keyed deadbolt lock mechanism, the Ventana offers enhanced security and comes with two keys. Available in a stylish Matte Black, White and Satin Nickel finish, it includes all necessary installation hardware.Lena Lever LatchThe Lena Lever Latch is a contemporary-styled update of the existing Georgian Surface Mount Latch (VGL025-555 model). It features a sleek exterior escutcheon plate and lever, making it an ideal choice for out-swinging metal and wood doors with thicknesses between 0.75 inches and 1.25 inches. The Lena is designed for easy installation with three 5/16-inch mounting holes, and all required hardware is included.Altura Lever Latch with Decorative PlateThe Altura Lever Latch with Decorative Plate offers a stylish upgrade to the existing Bayfield Surface Lever Mount Latch (VBA213 model). It is perfect for replacing or upgrading surface mounts on out-swinging metal and wood doors with thicknesses of 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches. This product also features “No Lock Out” technology and comes with a stylish escutcheon plate and lever. The Altura is designed to fit doors with 1.75-inch mounting holes and installs easily with included hardware.Alto LineWright is also introducing a new, contemporary style, Alto. Available in both a free-hanging and tie-down application, the Alto handles are designed for use on most storm or screen doors with 1-3/4 inch hole spacing. It is suitable for out-swinging metal and wood doors with thicknesses between 0.75 inches and 1.25 inches. The tie-down feature ensures enhanced stability and durability, while the “No Lock Out” technology provides peace of mind. The Alto installs in three 5/16-inch holes, and all necessary hardware is included.Say Goodbye to LockoutsEach of the new surface latches (Lena, Alto and Altura) feature Wright’s innovative "No Lock Out" technology, ensuring residents never get accidentally locked out. Even if the lock is engaged before closing the door, the mechanism automatically disengages the lock as the door closes, giving residents peace of mind and convenience every time.For more information about these new products, visit WrightProducts.com About Wright ProductsWright Products, a division of Hampton Products International, is the leader in residential screen and storm door hardware Founded in 1932, Wright Products began as a small storm window hardware manufacturer in St. Paul Park, Minn. More than 90 years since the company was founded, Wright remains a trusted partner to homeowners and contractors alike.About Hampton ProductsHampton Products is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.