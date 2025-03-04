SPA Acquires Australia-Based Proximity in Expansion of Strategic Services
Proximity is Market Leader in Consulting, Legal, and Commercial Services to Government
We are thrilled to expand our success globally, and we wholeheartedly welcome our new and talented Proximity team members.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has acquired Proximity, a leading Australian provider of consulting, legal, and commercial services to government. Proximity joins SPA Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Planning & Analysis.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
The acquisition of Proximity significantly expands SPA’s international footprint and presence in the Australia market. Proximity adds mission-critical clients across whole of government and major Commonwealth public sector agencies in Australia, including Department of Defence, Department of Home Affairs, Australian Taxation Office, Department of Health Services Australia, and Department of Social Services.
With the acquisition, SPA’s service offerings in Australia will expand in the areas of change management, procurement and contract management, program and project management, public law and legal support services, and business cases and cost modeling.
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “Proximity is a sought-after and highly respected multidisciplinary government consultancy with an impressive client list. Its strong consulting, legal, and commercial practice areas broaden our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to Australia, where we have supported major clients since 2010. We are thrilled to expand our success globally, and we wholeheartedly welcome our new and talented Proximity team members.”
SPA Australia and Proximity are headquartered in Canberra, with Proximity also located in Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide.
Zoe Lynam, Proximity’s CEO, with over 15 years working in executive and general management roles, will take the helm as Managing Director, SPA Australia, and Group Leader of the Australia Group, reporting to Dave Duryea, SPA Senior VP and Sea, Land, Air Division Director.
SPA President Terry Benedict (VADM, USN, Ret.) added that “Proximity brings a leadership team that understands Australia’s defense issues at a critical time for strategic considerations in the Pacific theater. I look forward to working with Zoe and her team to expand our advisory and analytic support for our defense-focused clients as well as to provide new services through each of Proximity’s practice areas.”
Zoe Lynam stated, “We’re proud of the strong reputation we’ve earned in the Australian market, and SPA is a natural fit given our shared commitment to integrity and client service. We are honored and excited to share our deep expertise with a global company of SPA’s caliber.”
David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said “SPA’s acquisition of Proximity brings cutting-edge capabilities, approaches, and expertise that will enhance SPA’s position as the trusted partner of choice for the defense community and whole of government clients. This is an excellent match that further solidifies SPA’s reputation for quality.”
About SPA
SPA is a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
