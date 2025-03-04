Honored Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi, ALLATRA International Public Movement President Maryna Ovtsynova, and ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, President Kamilla Marchenko at the residence of Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi in Daliat al-Carmel Honored Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi, ALLATRA International Public Movement President Maryna Ovtsynova, and ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, President Kamilla Marchenko at the residence of Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi in Daliat al-Carmel

DALIAT AL-CARMEL, ISRAEL, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a diplomatic reception, Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and Kamilla Marchenko, President of ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, were hosted by respected Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi at his residence in Daliat al-Carmel.Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi, a distinguished advocate for peace and international cooperation, has been honored with multiple prestigious awards and honorary doctorates for his contributions to cultural understanding and humanitarian efforts. In 2013, he was recognized by the Wildin Borg International University for his significant impact on human history. Dr. Halabi has received honorary doctorates from the Al-Hafaz Academies for Culture, Literature, and Art (Egypt), the Naharin International Cultural Academy, the American International Academy, and the Warsaw International Organization, where he serves as their official representative in Israel. Additionally, he has been named 'Person of the Year' multiple times by international organizations for his dedication to fostering peace and strengthening global communities.The official reception, which originated from their initial encounter at the annual Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) conference , centered on critical global issues encompassing national security, natural disaster risks, and international cooperation.During this significant diplomatic engagement, Ms. Ovtsynova presented a comprehensive research report addressing the potential magmatic plume breakthrough in Siberia , highlighting the urgent need for international scientific collaboration and proactive natural disaster risk mitigation. She also brought to light serious concerns regarding the systematic persecution of former ALLATRA volunteers in Russia by FSB agents, which reportedly commenced following the presentation of scientific research on the Siberian magmatic plume.The presentation detailed alarming findings about the potential geological risks in Siberia and the subsequent challenges faced by former volunteers of ALLATRA in Russia attempting to bring these critical scientific observations to international attention.Sheikh Dr. Raafi Halabi, internationally recognized for his profound contributions to peace and cultural understanding, emphasized the collective responsibility of addressing global challenges. "These are not isolated concerns," Dr. Halabi stated, "but critical issues that demand immediate, coordinated global action to preserve our shared world."The reception underscored the importance of dialogue and collaborative approaches to addressing complex global natural disasters and national security challenges.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting comprehensive research on natural disasters and promoting international scientific cooperation.

