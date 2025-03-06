TuxCare Executive Team Members Honored in 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that three top executives were recognized in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . The individual accolades come amid notable TuxCare growth since its inception in 2021.Celebrating leadership and innovation in cybersecurity since 2016, the awards place a spotlight on outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, offering a showcase for excellence.Igor Seletskiy, Chief Executive Officer, was named a CEO of the Year, while Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer, was recognized as a Cybersecurity Executive of the Year, and DeShea Witcher, Vice President of Marketing, took home a Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year win.Under Seletskiy’s leadership, Canavan and Witcher helped propel TuxCare's global growth and overall presence, including reaching milestones such as 2,500 enterprise customers, 120,000 rebootless vulnerabilities patches, and more than 1.2 million in production workloads that are secured and supported today. Many of the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, government agencies, universities and research institutions are among those that rely on TuxCare every day.The executive team also successfully unveiled a global OEM Partner Program designed to easily integrate TuxCare’s automated rebootless patching and end-of-life Linux security solutions into partner products – ensuring continuous security for their customers without unnecessary and costly downtime. The company recently announced endless lifecycle support for eight distributions, uniquely arming organizations with the ability to continue to use their OS for years past its end-of-life date.To learn more about the award program, visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

