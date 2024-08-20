TurnKey Tech Staffing Named in Top 3% of the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

TurnKey Tech Staffing Named in the Top 3% of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

We are thrilled to be recognized within the top firms of the Inc. 5000. This distinction stems from the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients.” — Sterling Lanier, CEO of TurnKey Tech Staffing

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Tech Staffing, a leading provider of offshore tech talent, is proud to announce that it has been named in the Top 3% of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

TurnKey earned this honor by posting a 2,345% growth in revenue over the past three years.

What is the Inc. 5000?

The Inc. 5000 is an annual list compiled by Inc. magazine that ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Established in 1982, it has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, celebrating innovation, leadership, and growth.

To be considered for the Inc. 5000, companies must meet specific criteria. They must be privately owned, based in the United States, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies). The ranking is determined by the percentage of revenue growth over three years. Companies are required to provide detailed financial data and undergo a rigorous verification process to ensure accuracy and integrity in the rankings. The meticulous selection process ensures that the Inc. 5000 highlights the most vibrant and resilient companies driving the American economy forward.

What are the key factors behind TurnKey Tech Staffing's rapid growth?

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TurnKey Tech Staffing has enjoyed strong revenue growth due to its unique staffing model that makes it easy for startups and tech companies to find, pay and retain top quality software developers in Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Importantly, TurnKey Tech Staffing is the only firm in the industry that provides clients with the four most critical cornerstones of offshore hiring success:

- Candidates that are recruited from scratch (versus coming from a “bench” or pre-built database) so that clients always get a perfect cultural and technical fit.

- A robust talent retention program that reduces developer churn by more than 50% compared to the industry average.

- Complete price transparency about all developer salaries and service fees so clients are always in direct control of compensation and promotions.

- A best-in-class Employer of Record service that removes all the administrative complexity and legal risk of hiring talent offshore.