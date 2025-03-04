Mission Essential Awarded CEWIS 4 – Civil Maritime Contract by Office of Naval Intelligence, US Navy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a veteran-founded leader in intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its award of the Community Enterprise-Wide Intelligence Services 4 (CEWIS 4) – Civil Maritime contract by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). This significant achievement underscores Mission Essential’s trusted partnership with ONI and its continued commitment to supporting maritime intelligence operations.Under this contract, Mission Essential will provide all-source maritime intelligence analysis to enhance Naval Forces Vessel Tracking capabilities. With a ceiling of $86 million over five years, the CEWIS 4 contract realigns maritime all-source analysis functionally under a single contract vehicle to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in intelligence operations.“We are honored to expand our support to ONI through the CEWIS 4 contract,” said Greg Crawford, Vice President, National Security and Strategic Operations at Mission Essential. “This award highlights our proven expertise in intelligence analysis and our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy and the broader intelligence community.”Mission Essential brings extensive experience in all-source, signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), counterintelligence/human intelligence (CI/HUMINT), open-source intelligence (OSINT), and language-enabled analysis. The company has been a dedicated partner with ONI since 2016, providing cutting-edge intelligence solutions and operational support.As part of the CEWIS 4 contract, Mission Essential will deploy 40+ highly skilled intelligence professionals to the National Maritime Intelligence Center (NMIC) in Suitland, MD. These experts will play a pivotal role in tracking naval forces, analyzing maritime threats, and delivering actionable intelligence to safeguard U.S. national security interests.“Our team is committed to delivering timely and accurate intelligence, enabling ONI to maintain its strategic advantage in maritime operations,” said Carlos E. Pérez, Director, National Security Programs and Strategic Operations at Mission Essential. “We have assembled an exceptional team of professionals who will ensure the seamless execution of this critical mission.”Mission Essential’s robust program management office (PMO) will oversee all aspects of contract execution, ensuring efficient personnel onboarding, compliance with security protocols, and timely delivery of intelligence products. Mission Essential’s responsive support structure, combined with its deep expertise in intelligence operations, reinforces the company as a trusted leader in the defense and intelligence community.Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, and base services personnel to U.S. defense and security agencies and coalition partner nations. Mission Essential also provides subject matter expertise in exercise, training, and mission planning support to the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS). Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner, supporting your mission 24x7x365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of solution services, visit www.missionessential.com

