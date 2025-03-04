"Destoroyah Special Exhibit" Announced at Godzilla Museum in Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

The special exhibit opening March 13th celebrates 30 years since the monster was introduced

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation" will be opening the "Destoroyah Special Exhibit" at its Godzilla Museum, as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Destoroyah's introduction. The special exhibit will be held for a limited time, from March 13th (Thursday) to December 14th (Sunday) 2025.

This special exhibit will feature a variety of displays which allow visitors to enjoy the world of "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah", which is celebrating 30 years since its release as the final film in the Heisei era "VS series". The exhibit marks the first-ever special exhibit of Destoroyah in history. Particularly notable are the exhibits of Destoroyah's rarely-seen "flying form" and "aggregate form", as well as panels with comments from Destoroyah designer Hideo Okamoto and sculptor Shinichi Wakasa, both must-see exhibits for fans of the series to witness all that Godzilla's most powerful foe has to offer. The impactful "Destoroyah Special Exhibit" features scenes of Godzilla's deadly all-out battle with Destoroyah, exclusively available to see at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: "Destoroyah Special Exhibit"

Exhibit Period: March 13th (Thursday) - December 14th (Sunday), 2025

Location: Godzilla Museum at Godzilla Interception Operation, within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Price: Museum entry is including with Godzilla Interception Operation "Gold Tickets", "Premium Tickets", "VIP Journey Passes", and "Kids Exclusive Enjoyment Passes"

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

