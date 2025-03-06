Cypriot towns reshaped with inteliLIGHT smart street lighting technology

Cypriot towns are transitioning towards more sustainable practices, underscoring the growing global reliance on Flashnet’s smart street lighting technology.

BUCHAREST , ROMANIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyprus, well renowned for its sun-kissed beaches and rich history, is exploring new shores of sustainability with the implementation of 32,000 in-pole controllers, managed by inteliLIGHT. Led by CYTA, the leading provider of integrated electronic communications in Cyprus and the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC), the island’s national energy distributor, this project aims to modernize and optimize street lighting assets across Cyprus, bringing energy efficiency and smart control to communities nationwide.A total of 32,000 FRE-220-P-NB1-GSM controllers, leveraging CYTA’s NB-IoT and 2G networks, ensuring reliable connectivity under all conditions, are managed by the inteliLIGHT CMS software and Flashnet IoT connectivity platform, both hosted in EAC datacenters.In a unique twist, inteliLIGHT’s capabilities go beyond smart illumination by supporting energy load balancing through the rapid disconnection and reconnection of photovoltaic panels. This approach provides a much faster response to energy fluctuations compared to disconnecting and reconnecting generators, which can take several hours, and helps stabilize the electrical distribution system more efficiently.What sets this initiative apart is its holistic approach – inteliLIGHT not only illuminates streets but also lays the groundwork for monitoring and controlling other systems that manage the whole infrastructure of the city, from energy to water and heating, igniting a truly integrated smart city ecosystem.inteliLIGHT’s features unlock several benefits for EAC, allowing it to efficiently control the street lighting, photovoltaic systems, storage heating, water pumps and other loads, remotely and automatically. This translates to significant cost savings for the economy of Cyprus, while promoting environmental responsibility.Moreover, the seamless integration of inteliLIGHT with the loads mentioned previously, signifies a pivotal advancement towards a sustainable future for Cyprus. This integration enables smart street lighting and the efficient control of various utility systems across Cyprus.This project is not just about smart lighting; it’s about integrating inteliLIGHT with other solutions, which opens the doors to a complete smart ecosystem for Cyprus.

