Flashnet reaches 1 million smart streetlights controlled around the globe

With projects in cities like Washington, D.C., Brussels or Ryiadh, Flashnet now manages over 1 million smart lamps across all continents

BRASOV, ROMANIA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company background Flashnet was founded in 2005 with a vision: to integrate modern technology into urban infrastructure, thereby creating smarter and more sustainable cities. From the outset, Flashnet’s approach has centered on open standards and interoperability, ensuring that their solutions remain adaptable and future-proof in the smart street lighting landscape.Initially focused on energy management systems, the company quickly identified the potential in the future of smart street lighting. This led to the development of inteliLIGHT® , a solution designed to optimize street lighting efficiency and control. Over the years, Flashnet has grown from a small startup into one of the leading smart street lighting providers in the world.Global project highlights - Flashnet & inteliLIGHTImplementations from diverse regions of the globe illustrate the impact of Flashnet’s solutions. In the United States, Flashnet has brought Washington, D.C.’s smart lighting system to modern standards with smart controllers that optimize energy use and improve maintenance efficiency. In Europe, Flashnet was selected as one of the solutions for a 10-year public smart lighting project in and around Brussels, with the goals of significantly cutting energy costs and enhancing public safety.Further afield, in Saudi Arabia and Chile, Flashnet's deployments have not only enhanced street lighting efficiency but also bolstered security and operational reliability. Cyprus has seen a similar transformation, a country in need of smart street lighting solutions that align with their sustainability targets. These are just a few of the major projects that have set the stage for Flashnet’s rapid expansion, with hundreds of other projects ongoing to drive the future of urban smart street lighting worldwide.The inteliLIGHTstreetlight control softwareinteliLIGHT, Flashnet’s, city-centric smart street lighting system, provides interoperability with different connectivity technologies and IoT platforms. Equipped with energy-saving features, fault detection, and user-friendly interfaces, inteliLIGHTis at the forefront of smart street lighting advancements worldwide.Designed for resilience, each inteliLIGHTcontroller ensures dependable performance in various weather conditions and integrates into existing urban infrastructures without any issues. The controllers support multiple communication technologies, including LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M, making them adaptable to a wide range of urban settings and future-proofing investments by cities.Furthermore, inteliLIGHThas been recognized globally for the innovation it provides, largely due to its ability to incorporate the latest technological advancements in the smart street lighting field. Its form factor diversity ensures compatibility across five continents, allowing for effective retrofitting and the ability to make controllers nearly invisible within architectural contexts. The system’s ease of installation and commissioning is another significant advantage; for example, when used with NEMA-equipped lamps, the GSM communication-enabled system can be installed and operational almost instantaneously, providing rapid deployment and minimizing disruption.Future visionLooking forward, Flashnet is committed to expanding its influence by continuing to innovate and collaborate with cities and utility providers worldwide. The company aims to keep pushing the boundaries of what smart urban lighting can achieve in terms of energy efficiency, cost reduction and environmental sustainability.“The achievement of controlling over 1 million smart street lights worldwide is a proud moment for us,” says Lorand Mozes, CEO of Flashnet. “They mean more than just numbers; it’s about the real impact on communities – safer streets, more efficient energy use, and better urban living. We’re excited about the future and committed to continuing our work to enhance city life. Our goal is to keep pushing boundaries, improving our technology and supporting cities in creating safer, more connected environments for everyone.”About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. Since 2022, FLASHNET is part of Lucy Group. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a reliable remote street lighting management solution developed by Flashnet. It ensures that the right amount of light is provided where and when needed, encouraging better resources management and sustainability. By upgrading your existing street lighting infrastructure, you not only save money and improve efficiency, but also transform the existing distribution level network into an intelligent infrastructure for the future. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu

