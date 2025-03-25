Flashnet set to power the future of smart street lighting in North America

Flashnet, one of the leading players in the global smart street lighting market, has expanded operations in the United States with the launch of Flashnet LLC

BRASOV, ROMANIA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the establishment of this new branch, the company is reinforcing its commitment to the U.S. by providing localized expertise and support, ensuring closer collaboration with municipalities, utilities and technology partners.As part of this expansion and its commitment to enhancing responsiveness to U.S. market needs, Flashnet is actively pursuing the increased use of American-made components and the local manufacturing of its products in the USA.The decision to establish a U.S. presence is rooted in the success of inteliLIGHT® deployments across the country, including Washington D.C. With over 200,000 smart lighting controllers already installed in the U.S., Flashnet has been playing a key role in modernizing urban lighting infrastructure. The Washington D.C. smart street lighting upgrade was a pivotal project, demonstrating the effectiveness of Flashnet’s technology in optimizing maintenance operations, improving public safety and enabling seamless smart city integration.Flashnet’s impact extends far beyond the U.S.A, shaping the future of smart cities across Europe, Australia, South America, the Middle East and Asia. From historic city centers to fast-growing urban hubs, inteliLIGHTis enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability in communities worldwide. With projects in over 45 countries, the company is redefining urban lighting on a global scale.Flashnet’s U.S expansion is a natural step forward in its mission to transform urban lighting, perfectly aligning with the broader vision of parent company Lucy Group, a global leader in energy and infrastructure solutions.As cities worldwide push for more energy-efficient and interoperable smart city solutions, Flashnet continues to drive innovation in urban lighting technology, helping utility companies and municipalities transition towards a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.“Our commitment goes beyond delivering technology, we’re dedicated to being a trusted partner at every stage of a smart street lighting project. From planning to implementation and long-term support, we work hand in hand with our customers to ensure seamless integration, maximum efficiency and lasting impact for their communities” says Lorand Mozes, CEO of Flashnet.For more information, contact solutions@flashnet.ro.About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. Since 2022, FLASHNET is part of Lucy Group. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a reliable remote street lighting management solution developed by Flashnet. It ensures that the right amount of light is provided where and when needed, encouraging better resources management and sustainability. By upgrading your existing street lighting infrastructure, you not only save money and improve efficiency, but also transform the existing distribution level network into an intelligent infrastructure for the future. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.