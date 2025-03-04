Solifi names Karan Oberoi as Chief Product Officer

Mr. Oberoi will lead product innovation and strategy as part of Solifi’s wider growth plans.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the appointment of Karan Oberoi as its new Chief Product Officer.

Mr Oberoi brings a wealth of experience to Solifi, having previously served as Chief Product Officer with Backbase, a leading Engagement Banking platform in The Netherlands used by top tier financial institutions globally. In this role, he led overall product strategy and development covering both organic and inorganic growth as the company grew significantly during his tenure. Over his 17-year career, Mr Oberoi has also held numerous senior positions, including Product Director at Backbase and Director, Global Product Management at Diebold Nixdorf.

“I am thrilled to join Solifi at such an exciting time,” says Mr Oberoi. “Solifi’s continued innovation drive in technology is shaping the future of secured finance, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations through value-driven product development.”

As Chief Product Officer, Mr. Oberoi will lead Solifi’s global product team to continue to innovate its automotive, equipment, working capital and wholesale finance solutions, which now serve over 300 customers across the globe. As Solifi enters its next phase of growth following its 50th anniversary, Mr Oberoi’s leadership will be instrumental in achieving the company’s goals.

“We’re pleased to welcome Karan to the executive team,” says Dan Corazzi, CEO at Solifi. “His extensive expertise in the financial technology sector and his deep understanding of customer expectations make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our products and the future of Solifi.”

Mr. Oberoi’s appointment reinforces Solifi’s commitment to innovation and growth, as it continues to expand its solutions globally.

About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.

