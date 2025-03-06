IOTA Partners with AngelHack to Launch MOVEATHON: A Global Developer Hackathon Series with USD$150,000+ in Prizes

Join Moveathon by IOTA & AngelHack!

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IOTA , in collaboration with AngelHack , is proud to announce the launch of Moveathon , a premier global developer hackathon focused on decentralized innovation. Moveathon invites developers of all levels to participate in building the next generation of decentralized applications using IOTA’s Move Virtual Machine (MoveVM) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).With a total prize pool of $150,000+, Moveathon encourages developers to dive into four key hackathon tracks: Payments & Consumer Applications, Tokenization & Global Trade, DeFi (A.I.), and Tooling & Infrastructure. The hackathon is designed to support both MoveVM and EVM, making it a unique opportunity for developers to leverage cutting-edge technology to create impactful solutions.Key Features of Moveathon:- $150,000+ in total prizes: Cash rewards across multiple tracks, including an overall grand prize of $75,000.- Expert workshops and AMA sessions: Live events to provide guidance and mentorship throughout the hackathon.- Global Participation, Localized Focus: Developers from around the world can participate in this virtual event, with a special focus on the APAC region.- Travel Stipends for Finalists: Shortlisted teams will be invited to the APAC In-Person Finals in Singapore on June 6, 2025, and will receive a $500 travel stipend."We are thrilled to see how the IOTA ecosystem is growing, and Moveathon is a perfect opportunity for developers to explore the potential of MoveVM and EVM," said Dominik Schiener, Chairman & Co-Founder at IOTA. "With the combined power of these technologies, we are enabling the next wave of innovation, and we’re excited to see the groundbreaking solutions that Moveathon participants will bring to life."Moveathon offers a range of bonus missions and stipends, encouraging participants to engage with the hackathon throughout its duration and providing additional incentives for top submissions and community favourites. In addition, the event provides opportunities for asynchronous mentoring and peer feedback, ensuring that developers have the support they need at every stage of their projects.Applications for Moveathon open from March 3 to April 25, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the future of decentralized technology. Register today at www.moveathon.build and join a community of innovators shaping tomorrow’s digital landscape.About IOTAIOTA is an open-source distributed ledger technology built to bring real-world applications on-chain. Founded in 2015, it combines a permissionless public goods infrastructure and smart contracts for enterprise solutions and Web3 innovation. Led by the non-profit IOTA Foundation in Berlin, IOTA is supported by ecosystem entities in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi.About AngelHackAngelHack is a global leader in developer engagement and innovation, hosting hackathons and accelerator programs that bring together tech communities, developers, and entrepreneurs. With a mission to empower the next generation of technology leaders, AngelHack has hosted over 200 hackathons across the globe.

