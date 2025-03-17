Lisk Spark Extends Incubation Timeline to Strengthen Web3 Startup Growth

Lisk Spark is extending its incubation timeline!

INDONESIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisk AngelHack , and 1000StartupID have partnered to introduce Lisk Spark , Indonesia’s first government-supported Web3 incubator, offering a complete ecosystem to help entrepreneurs build and scale decentralized applications (dApps). To further enhance the incubation experience, the program timeline is being extended, giving participating teams more time to refine their projects while opening the door for additional high-potential teams to join.“As we work closely with our selected teams, we recognize the value of providing them with an extended runway to develop their ideas and receive deeper incubation support,” said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk.. “This extension not only strengthens the journey for existing participants but also creates an opportunity for more Web3 founders to be part of this transformative initiative.”With support from the Directorate General of Informatics Applications (DGIA) under the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Technology (MCIT), Lisk Spark merges Lisk’s cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, 1000StartupID’s extensive local network, and AngelHack’s global innovation expertise. The collaboration serves as a powerful launchpad for dApp development and sets a new benchmark for Indonesia’s tech startup ecosystem.Key Program BenefitsLisk Spark offers a comprehensive suite of resources to help developers and entrepreneurs succeed, including:1. Blockchain Innovation: Lisk powers dApp development through the Optimism Superchain, leveraging the OP Stack alongside Optimism and Base for seamless interoperability and scalability across blockchain networks.2. Expert Mentorship & Industry Connections: Access to local and international networks of mentors, industry experts, and potential investors.3. Technical & Business Development Support: Hands-on guidance to reduce entry barriers for dApp builders and ensure sustainable growth.4. Grant Pool of up to USD 150,000: Participating teams that fulfill program requirements can receive funding to accelerate their projects within the Lisk ecosystem.By extending the application timeline, Lisk Spark aims to further support existing teams while welcoming additional high-potential founders looking to scale their startups and make an impact in the Web3 space. Applications will remain open until 11th May 2025For more details and to apply, visit www.liskspark.com About LiskLisk is a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to bringing web3 adoption in high-growth markets back to Ethereum. By leveraging cost-efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in high-growth markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk's founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of startup programs, tooling, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local founders from inception to success.As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been contributing towards democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers globally since 2016. As an original member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk plays a pivotal role in building the industry's first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Optimism, Base, Mode, and Worldchain.About AngelHackAngelHack is a global leader in developer engagement and innovation, hosting hackathons and accelerator programs that bring together tech communities, developers, and entrepreneurs. With a mission to empower the next generation of technology leaders, AngelHack has hosted over 200 hackathons across the globe

