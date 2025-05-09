AngelHack Unveils New Brand Identity to Empower the Next Generation of Developers Worldwide

AngelHack is here to provide more opportunities, greater access to resources, and to support businesses and developers globally in building more impactful and faster innovations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelHack , the global leader in developer engagement and innovation with a global community of over 300,000 developers, today announced a bold new chapter with a rebrand designed to reflect its renewed commitment to the developer ecosystem. The rebrand comes with a clear message: AngelHack is here to provide more opportunities, greater access to resources, and to support businesses and developers globally in building more impactful and faster innovations.Since its inception, AngelHack has powered hundreds of hackathons and incubator/accelerator programs in over 100 cities worldwide. Now, with a fresh visual identity and an evolved mission, AngelHack is reaffirming its commitment to bringing developers, companies, and founders together to innovate and collaborate.“At the heart of this rebrand is a simple belief: developers are the architects of tomorrow, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way,” said Justin Ng, Director of Ecosystem Development at AngelHack. “We’re not just running events—we’re creating a community where innovation thrives, talent is nurtured, and real impact happens.”Introducing the AngelHack Alliance As part of the rebrand, AngelHack is launching the AngelHack Alliance — an initiative to uplift global developer communities and unlock new opportunities for builders at every stage. The Alliance is more than a program; it is a movement to empower talent, spark collaboration, and grow the ecosystem through increased access, mentorship, and hands-on experiences.By joining the Alliance, developers become part of a vibrant, global network of builders, founders, and tech leaders. Members gain early access to exclusive hackathons, incubator/accelerator programs, workshops, and tools to help them grow. It is a launchpad for anyone looking to level up their skills, connect with global talent, or build something world-changing.Support for Every Stage of InnovationWhether in-person or virtual, AngelHack now offers tailored support to help organizations run:1. Branded hackathons that spark new ideas, raise product awareness, and gather talent around their mission.2. Internal innovation challenges to boost employee creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.3. Incubator programs that help budding founders develop their products from the proof-of-concept or MVP stage.4. Accelerator programs that support founders in scaling their products and connecting with networks to drive growth.5. Developer meetups that allow talent to connect and learn from experts across various fields.6. DevLabs helps businesses build innovative solutions through flexible, cost-effective software development services using top offshore talent and deep expertise in Web, mobile, AI/ML, Web3, and game development.From ideation to execution, AngelHack delivers full-spectrum support to turn bold ideas into scalable solutions.Join the MovementIf you’re a developer looking for your next big challenge or an organization ready to tap into global innovation, now is the time to join the AngelHack Alliance. Let’s build the future, together. Find out more here.About AngelHackSince 2011, AngelHack has been a global leader in developer relations and marketing, helping tech companies connect with a worldwide developer community. Through hackathons, incubators, and meetups, AngelHack engages over 300,000 developers across the globe. Its DevLabs division complements this by providing tailored, high-quality software development and staff augmentation services to help companies build innovative digital products. As a strategic partner to more than 250 leading organizations—including Meta, Google, Mastercard, Intel, NVIDIA, IBM, Circle, and Polkadot—AngelHack is committed to driving innovation and fostering growth within the global tech ecosystem.

