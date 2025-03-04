Melania Trump Backs Urgent Push to Fight Sextortion Epidemic as Skyll Leads National Response with Deputy Platform

Deputy Empowers Students to Take Down Harmful Content as Sextortion and AI-Generated Exploitation Surge

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sextortion reaches crisis levels for America’s youth, the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed the Take It Down Act , a landmark bipartisan bill mandating the removal of non-consensual intimate imagery within 48 hours of victim notification. The legislation, now awaiting approval from the House, has gained high-profile support from former First Lady Melania Trump, alongside safety innovators like Skyll , with its Deputy platform designed to safeguard children from online sexual exploitation.“This toxic environment can be severely damaging,” said Melania Trump. “We must prioritize their well-being by equipping them with the support and tools necessary to navigate this hostile digital landscape.”At the forefront of this fight is Skyll, whose groundbreaking Deputy platform is designed to deliver the very protections the Take It Down Act promises. Deputy functions as an “Internet 911” for kids, using AI-powered digital twins—age-appropriate, conversational guides who allow students to safely disclose threats, report crimes like sextortion, and request content takedowns in real time. This conversational, always-on system empowers students to take action when they need it most.In partnership with the Safe Surfin’ Foundation , Deputy will launch in all West Virginia public schools for students in grades 3-12 starting this school year, giving every student access to the tools to report sextortion, remove abusive content, and shut down predatory accounts before lasting harm occurs.But Deputy doesn’t stop there. Recognizing the severe mental health impacts of sextortion and online exploitation, Deputy integrates Sixth Sense, an AI-powered tool that monitors voice, language, and facial expressions to detect early signs of distress. By identifying emotional red flags in real time, Sixth Sense gives families and schools the insights needed to intervene before harm escalates, providing critical support to students who may otherwise suffer in silence.“The reality is horrifying,” said Graeme Page, CEO and Co-founder of Skyll. “Children are being blackmailed with explicit images, AI is accelerating the abuse, and predators are getting more sophisticated. Deputy gives kids the power to fight back. And with the Take It Down Act, those protections will have the full force of law.”Sextortion has become one of the most dangerous online threats facing youth today. According to the Department of Justice, 1 in 5 children are sexually solicited online, while 1 in 8 American teenagers personally know someone who has been a victim of sextortion or non-consensual deepfake pornography. Tragically, many cases end in silence—and suicide.The Safe Surfin’ Foundation brings additional expertise to this initiative, offering law enforcement training resources and curriculum content to enhance the implementation of the program. “Our partnership with Skyll underscores our dedication to protecting children in the digital realm,” stated Eddie Worth, President and Executive Director of Safe Surfin’. “Together, we are creating a comprehensive safety net that addresses the evolving challenges our youth face online.”

