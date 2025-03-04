Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Tourism Investments at Global Investors Summit 2025
Hon'ble PM shri. Narendra Modi addressed the Global Investor Summit 2025 in Bhopal, highlighting investment opportunities
At GIS 2025 Tourism Summit, Hon'ble Tourism Minister of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressed the gathering.
New Policies, Sustainable Initiatives, and Major Investments Set to Transform State into a Global Tourism HubBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh strengthened its position as a premier tourism destination with the announcement of significant investments and new policies at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, held on February 25. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted over 200 companies from 50 countries, focusing on expanding tourism infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainable development.
Key highlights included the identification of 1,000 hectares for tourism projects, including hotels, resorts, and adventure tourism hubs in destinations like Hanuwantiya, Mandu, Orchha, and Amarkantak, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The state’s new Tourism Policy 2025 offers exclusive incentives, such as capital grants of 15%-30% for projects exceeding INR 1 billion.
Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable tourism was reinforced with initiatives in heritage preservation, eco-tourism, and wildlife conservation, alongside the introduction of electric cruises and heritage property restorations. The introduction of electric cruises, wildlife resort incentives, and heritage property restoration projects further reinforced this vision.
A new Film Tourism Policy was also launched, offering grants for international productions and regional films, aiming to promote the state’s rich landscapes and historical sites. The state’s film-friendly approach includes a streamlined approval process and language-specific incentives.
In 2023, Madhya Pradesh welcomed 112.1 million visitors, cementing its status as a safe and culturally rich destination. With these new investments, the state is poised to further elevate its tourism appeal, showcasing its diverse heritage and natural beauty on the global stage.
