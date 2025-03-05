Our wonderful Ozark EarthWise Pet store owners, Angie and Aaron Green

EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Grooming Opens in Ozark, Missouri

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Grooming is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Ozark, Missouri.Located at 1746 S 20th St, Ozark, MO 65721, the store is dedicated to providing Pet Parents with high-quality pet nutrition, expert grooming, and a personalized shopping experience rooted in pet wellness.Owned and operated by Angela and Aaron Green, EarthWise Pet Ozark is a reflection of their combined experience in hospitality, operations, and pet care. Angela has spent years working in dietary management and customer service, overseeing food service in various settings and ensuring quality nutrition was always a top priority. She also ran her own pet-sitting business for six years, developing a deep appreciation for the individual needs of pets. Aaron has spent more than 15 years in operations management, leading teams in assisted living, skilled nursing facilities, hotels, and healthcare. His expertise in service management, budgeting, and training has made him a strong leader in customer-focused businesses. Together, their passion for animals and commitment to exceptional service make them an ideal team to bring EarthWise Pet to the Ozark community.“We are excited to bring EarthWise Pet to Ozark,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet. “Angie and Aaron’s combined experience in nutrition, hospitality, and operations gives them a deep understanding of both pet health and customer service. But what really stands out is how they support and complement each other, which will be felt in the heart of their store. Their teamwork and dedication will make a real difference for Pet Parents in the community.”EarthWise Pet Ozark offers a carefully curated selection of premium, all-natural pet foods, with in-store Pet Dietitians available to guide Pet Parents in making the best nutritional choices for their pets. The store also provides professional grooming services, ensuring pets receive top-tier care in a comfortable environment. In addition, eco-friendly pet products, high-quality treats, supplements, and wellness items are available, all chosen to align with EarthWise Pet’s mission of providing sustainable and health-conscious pet care.EarthWise Pet Ozark is now open and ready to welcome the local pet community. To learn more, visit https://ozarkmo.earthwisepet.com/ or call (417) 419-5454.EarthWise Pet is a national leader in natural pet nutrition, professional grooming, and holistic pet wellness. Committed to sustainability, education, and enhancing the lives of pets, EarthWise Pet provides a trusted resource for Pet Parents looking to make the best choices for their beloved companions.

