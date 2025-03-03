Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,781 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2024 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Northeast that occurred last August.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers responded to the Unit block of Tuckerman Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located one juvenile male shooting victim. The victim died at the scene. A short time later, a second shooting victim, an adult male, was located. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 14-year-old David Bailey of Northeast, D.C.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the suspect, 18-year-old Andre Chillous of Northwest, D.C., was located and arrested. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated). He was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He is being charged as an adult.

CCN: 24118037

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2024 Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more