MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2024 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Northeast that occurred last August.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers responded to the Unit block of Tuckerman Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located one juvenile male shooting victim. The victim died at the scene. A short time later, a second shooting victim, an adult male, was located. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 14-year-old David Bailey of Northeast, D.C.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the suspect, 18-year-old Andre Chillous of Northwest, D.C., was located and arrested. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated). He was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He is being charged as an adult.

CCN: 24118037

###