MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a burglary while armed in Southeast.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 12:02 a.m., four suspects forcibly entered a residence in the 2900 block of Langston Place, Southeast, took property, then fled the scene.

A short time later, Seventh District officers located one of the suspects nearby and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detective’s investigation, 37-year-old Delonte Smith of Southeast, DC, was charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25028944

