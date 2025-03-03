MPD Makes Arrest of Rock Throwing Suspect in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who destroyed the property of a school in Northeast.

On two occasions, December 11, 2024, and February 21, 2025, Fourth District officers responded to Sela Public Charter School in the 6000 block of Chillum Place, Northeast, for reports of the school’s property being destroyed by a suspect. The suspect would travel by the school on foot, pick up large rocks, and throw them into the windows of the school. The suspect would flee the area immediately after.

On February 25, 2025, the investigation determined the suspect had destroyed approximately $11,000 worth of windows on the school since the initial offense in 2024.

On February 27, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 35-year-old Michael Gregory Shane of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24192238, 25027500

###