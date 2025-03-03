DCCA NEWS RELEASE: DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR
DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR
Annual Event Brings Together Dozens of Organizations
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 3, 2025
HONOLULU — National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) starts today, March 3, 2025, and serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding frauds and scams. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) will commemorate NCPW by hosting a free Consumer Protection Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 on the fourth floor of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. Metered parking is available for the public.
“Consumer awareness is the first line of defense against fraud and exploitation. As we commemorate National Consumer Protection Week through our annual fair, the DCCA remains committed to providing the public with the resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s marketplace,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.
Organizations participating in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair on Thursday, March 6, include:
- Better Business Bureau
- Blood Bank of Hawai‘i
- Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu
- Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)
- Hawai‘i Credit Union League
- Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)
- Hawai‘i Family Caregiver Coalition
- Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center
- Hawai‘i Pacific University
- Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)
- Hawaiian Community Assets
- Hawaiian Electric Co.
- HMSA
- Honolulu Fire Department – City and County of Honolulu
- IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service
- Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i
- Neighborhood Commission Office
- 911 Board – State of Hawai‘i
- Dept. of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i
- Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i
- Mediation Center of the Pacific
- U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i
- The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)
- Business Action Center
- Investor Education Program
- Consumer Education Program
- Division of Financial Institutions
- Insurance Division
- Office of Consumer Protection
- Personnel Office
- Public Utilities Commission
- Real Estate Branch
- Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center
