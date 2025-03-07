International SOS and Vialto Partners announce alliance to enhance global mobility, health, and security services

International SOS partners with Vialto Partners to provide integrated solutions for global mobility, ensuring support for employees and organizations worldwide.

This alliance will help us deliver real value to our clients, helping to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and compliance of their mobile employees.” — Sarah Mullen

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International SOS, the world's leading provider of health, wellness, medical, and security assistance services, is proud to announce an alliance with Vialto Partners, a premier provider of global mobility, tax, and immigration solutions to the world’s leading companies. This collaboration provides integrated solutions that address the increasingly complex needs of globally mobile employees and their organisations.“International SOS provides powerful travel tracking technology and expertise in medical and security assistance and many of our clients are already using the integration with myTrips, Vialto’s award-winning business travel compliance solution,” said Sarah Mullen, Partner and Global Lead for Business Travel Services at Vialto Partners. “Combined with Vialto’s deep knowledge and experience in tax, immigration, and global mobility strategy, this alliance will help us deliver real value to our clients, helping to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and compliance of their mobile employees.”Sally Wang, Group VP, Global Alliances & Partnership, International SOS, comments, “Businesses face an increasingly fragmented world and the demands on keeping the mobile workforce safe have never been more pressing. This partnership will enable businesses to strengthen their Duty of Care commitments with a unified solution that addresses both the health and security needs of their workforce and the legal and regulatory complexities of international mobility.”Through this partnership, Vialto Partners and International SOS will provide a seamless service encompassing:● Comprehensive Health and Security Support: International SOS’ 24/7 medical, security, and emergency services ensure that globally mobile employees have access to expert care wherever they are in the world. From preventive health programmes to crisis management, the service offerings ensure peace of mind for both employees and employers.● Business Travel Compliance: Combining the strength of Vialto’s global mobility expertise and its award winning technology, myTrips, will help companies effectively assess and manage immigration, tax, social security, posted worker, and other risks associated with business travel.● Seamless Integration of Technology and Expertise: The partnership will leverage advanced technology to provide real-time insights, reporting, and compliance tracking, allowing companies to streamline their mobility programmes while maintaining a high standard of Duty of Care for their employees.About the International SOS Group of Companies: 40 years of saving livesThe International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, International SOS has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London & Singapore, it is trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, Clinics, and offices.To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com About Vialto PartnersWith over 50 years of experience, Vialto is the industry’s only specialist global mobility provider. From tax and immigration to business travel, remote work, rewards and compensation, we work with the world’s leading companies to help them effectively manage their global talent moves in an uncertain environment. Whether it’s anticipating geopolitical and regulatory shifts, or adapting to new working models, our team of more than 6,500 experts helps clients stay informed, act fast, and know what to expect.Vialto. Moving with you.To learn more, visit www.vialtopartners.com Media ContactsIan Cluroe, Vialto Partnersian.d.cluroe@vialto.comSuzanne Withers, International SOSSuzanne.withers@internationalsos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.