StoreDot and JR Energy Solution Forge Alliance to Accelerate Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) Battery Production

HERELIYA, ISRAEL, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot Ltd., a pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology, and JR Energy Solution , a leader in electrode fabrication and production, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the formation of a joint venture (JV). The JV will focus on developing, manufacturing, customer acquisition, and commercializing high-performance XFC battery cells for markets outside electric vehicles (EVs), initially targeting drones and humanoid robots, with potential expansion into other high-growth sectors.The contemplated JV aims to leverage StoreDot's innovative XFC technology and JR Energy Solution's expertise in electrode fabrication to address the increasing demand for advanced energy storage solutions. The initial focus will be on defining and designing products, manufacturing, acquiring customers, and commercializing XFC battery cells. The JV plans to adopt a lean and agile operational model, initially outsourcing cell assembly to qualified third-party partners. This strategy allows the JV to prioritize customer acquisition and commercialization activities."This MOU represents a significant step towards expanding the reach of StoreDot's XFC technology into exciting new markets with speed and efficiency," said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO. "By partnering with JR Energy Solution, we can combine our respective strengths to deliver cutting-edge battery solutions that empower a wide range of applications, from drones to robotics. We believe this JV has tremendous potential to deliver XFC technology to various applications.""Duke Oh, CEO of JR Energy Solution added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with StoreDot on this venture. Their groundbreaking XFC technology complements our expertise in electrode production perfectly. Together, we are well-positioned to develop and deliver high-performance battery cells that meet the evolving needs of these dynamic markets."The parties aim to finalize the formation of the JV by April 2025.About StoreDot:StoreDot is a pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology, revolutionizing the energy landscape by eliminating a key barrier to widespread electric vehicle adoption: range anxiety. StoreDot innovative approach utilizes a silicon-dominant anode and proprietary compounds, enabling batteries to charge in mere minutes – a transformative experience comparable to refueling a conventional vehicle – without compromising energy density or cycle life. The same speed and convenience that benefit electric cars also unlock the potential of other rapidly evolving industries. StoreDot is committed to delivering its XFC technology across a range of applications, from humanoid robots to electric vehicles and beyond, empowering a future where rapid recharging is the norm.About JR Energy Solution:R Energy Solution is a leading company specializing in advanced electrode fabrication and battery manufacturing, playing a crucial role in the evolution of energy storage. With extensive experience and deep expertise in material science and manufacturing processes, JR Energy Solution is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the increasingly demanding requirements of the modern energy storage market. JR Energy Solution capabilities span the entire process, from electrode design to large-scale production, enabling tailored solutions for diverse applications. JR Energy Solution's focus on precision and quality control ensures that our products meet the highest industry standards, contributing to the performance, reliability, and safety of advanced battery technologies.

