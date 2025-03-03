Age Strong and Boston Tax Help Coalition Partner to Help Boston Seniors Maximize Their Tax Refunds

The Age Strong Commission and the Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC) are collaborating to ensure that Boston's older residents can find out if they are eligible for tax-exemptions, tax deferrals, and other potential savings like the Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit, SNAP, Fuel Assistance and more. Property Tax Application Assistance Clinics are being held across the City to support Boston residents age 60 and above. More information regarding the clinics including the full schedule can be found at boston.gov/prop-tax-clinics. To register for an in-person clinic appointment, residents are encouraged to contact the Age Strong Commission directly by calling 617-635-4366.

"The Boston Tax Help Coalition is pleased to partner with Age Strong to ensure the City's Older Homeowners receive all savings available to them. We provided training for Age Strong staff and recruited volunteers to help facilitate screening at these clinics and are excited by the enthusiasm for the Coalition's free tax prep services," said Brian Robinson, Assistant Deputy Director, Boston Tax Help Coalition.

In addition, Boston and area residents are urged to take advantage of the BTHC’s free tax preparation services provided in 30 locations, which can save households several hundred dollars while they receive IRS-certified filing. Residents earning $70,000 or less annually are eligible for the service which is available remotely and in person. Interpretation is available in Spanish, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese, French, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Find a location near you at boston.gov/tax-sites.

The Boston Tax Help Coalition prioritizes providing reasonable accommodations to taxpayers with disabilities at all tax sites. Moreover, the BTHC has partnered with DEAF, Inc. to provide dedicated service days to visually and hearing-impaired residents every Sunday through April 13, 2025, at the Charlesview Community Center, 123 Antwerp Street Ext., Brighton, MA 02135. More information can be found at boston.gov/disability-tax-help.