MVGX and World Free Zones Organization Partner to Advance Sustainability in Free Zones Worldwide

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVGX Tech Pte Ltd (MVGX), a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group and a leader in sustainability solutions, and the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), the global body representing 1,600 free zones and industrial parks, have signed a landmark agreement to accelerate sustainability adoption across Free Zones worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Free Zones will gain access to internationally recognised sustainability frameworks, enabling them to implement robust sustainability management systems and attain the Sustainable Industrial Park (Free Zone) Certification, a key benchmark for green industrial park development. Aligned with ISO 37101, the Management System for Sustainable Development in Communities, and PAS IP 8848, the framework for Sustainable Industrial Park management systems, this initiative underscores a commitment to fostering sustainable, future-ready industrial ecosystems.

The signing ceremony in Dubai signals a major push towards sustainable transformation, as Free Zones worldwide move to align with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and future-proof their operations.

Helping Free Zones Achieve Global Sustainability Standards

• As part of this partnership, MVGX and WFZO will champion the adoption of the Sustainable Industrial Park (Free Zone) Standard (PAS 8848:2024), encouraging WFZO members to integrate structured sustainability practices within their operations. To facilitate this, MVGX will provide capacity-building programs, consulting services, and hands-on certification support, equipping Free Zones with the expertise needed to implement effective sustainability management systems. The initiative will also help Free Zones secure dual certification in ISO 37101 (Sustainable Development in Communities) and PAS IP 8848 (Sustainable Industrial Park Free Zone Standard), reinforcing their commitment to globally recognized sustainability benchmarks.

Defining the Path to Sustainability: WFZO and MVGX’s Roles

• Under this partnership, WFZO will take the lead in promoting the Sustainable Industrial Park (Free Zone) Standard across its global network, encouraging Free Zones to integrate sustainability into their operations. It will organize capacity-building events and workshops, providing Free Zones with the knowledge and resources needed to participate in the certification process. Additionally, WFZO will serve as the key liaison between MVGX and Free Zones, ensuring seamless communication and coordination.

• MVGX, on the other hand, will drive the technical execution by developing specialized training programs, sustainability assessments, and improvement roadmaps for Free Zones. It will provide hands-on consulting, guiding Free Zone teams through gap analyses, sustainability project implementation, and certification preparation. From documentation support to third-party certification reviews, MVGX will ensure Free Zones meet globally recognized sustainability standards.

Why This Matters to Free Zones and the Global Economy

Free Zones and Industrial Parks play a critical role in global trade, contributing to economic growth, industrial development, and cross-border commerce. However, as sustainability becomes a defining factor in investment decisions, supply chain partnerships, and regulatory compliance, Free Zones that do not embrace sustainability risk falling behind.

Ms Lily Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MVGX, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “This agreement underscores our shared commitment to sustainability in industrial zones. By leveraging MVGX’s expertise in sustainability consulting and WFZO’s extensive global network, we aim to provide Free Zones with the necessary tools and guidance to achieve internationally recognized sustainability certifications. This partnership is a critical step in accelerating the transition to greener industrial practices worldwide.”

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward integrating carbon markets within free zones, enabling enterprises to actively participate in global carbon reduction efforts,” said Dr. Samir Hamrouni, Chief Executive Officer of World Free Zones Organization. “By establishing unified carbon credit standards and digital trading systems, we are fostering a more sustainable and economically resilient future for free trade zones worldwide.”

This partnership between MVGX and WFZO provides Free Zones with a clear roadmap to sustainability compliance, strengthening their appeal to global investors and businesses. By offering direct access to cutting-edge sustainability knowledge and best practices, it empowers Free Zones to future-proof their operations while aligning with global ESG regulations. With sustainability now shaping the future of trade, this collaboration ensures Free Zones remain competitive, resilient, and positioned for long-term success.

About MVGX

MVGX, a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group and headquartered in Singapore, is a pioneer in sustainability compliance solutions across seven key markets in Asia-Pacific, with a growing presence. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), regulatory compliance reporting, carbon credit advisory and trading, capacity building, and access to green finance.

Leveraging proprietary AI inference models and the region’s most extensive emissions factor database, MVGX streamlines sustainability compliance, making it simpler, scalable, and seamless. Our plug and play solutions enable businesses to lower the cost of regulatory compliance while unlocking capital —whether by securing green finance or monetising carbon credits.

Discover how MVGX is shaping the future of sustainability compliance at www.mvgx.com.

About WFZO

The World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) is an international, non-profit organization established to promote and advocate for the global free zones ecosystem. Founded with the aim of fostering cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development within free zones worldwide, WFZO acts as a key facilitator for stakeholders in the free zone industry. These include governments, regulatory bodies, investors, and business operators. The World FZO was launched in Dubai, UAE, in May 2014, by its 14 founding members and under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. WFZO serves as a central platform that connects over 3,000 free zones globally, providing them with the resources, knowledge, and support needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy. Its mission is to elevate the free zone sector by sharing best practices, facilitating networking opportunities, and advocating for policies that stimulate economic growth, trade, and innovation.

