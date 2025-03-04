HonorHealth Named official Health and Wellness Partner of Phoenix Raceway

Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

This alliance underscores a shared commitment to promoting safety, health and vitality for motorsports enthusiasts and the broader community.

This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to promote health and wellness initiatives while ensuring a safe and engaging experience for event attendees.” — Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, is proud to announce its new three-year partnership with Phoenix Raceway as the official Health and Wellness Partner.This alliance underscores a shared commitment to promoting safety, health and vitality for motorsports enthusiasts and the broader community. “We are thrilled to work with Phoenix Raceway, a cornerstone of our local sports and entertainment landscape,” says HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte. “This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to promote health and wellness initiatives while ensuring a safe and engaging experience for event attendees.”As part of the partnership, HonorHealth will provide on-site medical support during select events at the Phoenix Raceway, ensuring the highest standard of care for thousands in attendance.Additionally, HonorHealth will collaborate with the Phoenix Raceway team on a variety of health-focused programs, including:• First aid station and health center: Enhancing the fan experience with easily accessible, fully-equipped first aid stations staffed by experienced healthcare professionals.• Wellness walking path: A designated path throughout the Raceway grounds to encourage physical activity before and after races.• Community health campaigns: Offering wellness screenings and health education at select events.The HonorHealth Care Center is located outside Gate 5 and is open 24 hours beginning Friday, March 8, at 8 a.m. through Monday, March 10, at 6:00 a.m. The Center provides all levels of pre-hospital medical care, similar to an HonorHealth Urgent Care location.“Phoenix Raceway is dedicated to creating a world-class experience for our fans and participants,” adds Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Partnering with HonorHealth allows us to elevate our commitment to health and wellness at our two signature race weekends and events year-round.”###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 16,000 team members, 4,000 affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.About Phoenix RacewayHome to NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2025, the spring event weekend, March 7-9, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway and features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, October 31 – November 2. During the action-packed, three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.