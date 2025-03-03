Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Edward Baffoe, Ph.D., Abigail Maddux, Wendy Maurer, and Ashley Sattler and reappointed Andrew Crim and Eric Shahid to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities (TCDD) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.

Edward Baffoe, Ph.D. of Forney is an assistant professor of Psychology at Tarrant County College Northeast. He is a member of the Periodicity Schedule Advisory Group for the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Family Advisory Council for Help Me Grow North Texas, and a mentor for ACT LEND at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin. Baffoe received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Ghana, Legon, Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education, Developmental Disabilities and Autism, from the University of North Texas (UNT).

Abigail Maddux of North Richland Hills is the administrative office assistant at Monkey Mouths, LLC. She is a member of Down Syndrome Partnership of Tarrant County and a volunteer and panel presenter for A Look Ahead. Maddux received a Bachelor of General Studies from Northeastern State University.

Wendy Maurer of Conroe works for Cole Health as Regional Business Development Manager. She is the executive director and co-founder of Eagle Pass HEROES, board member and founder of South Texas All Abilities Center, and member of the advisory council for the Texas Association for Behavior Analysis Public Policy Group. Additionally, she is a board member for Project Beacon and Families for Effective Autism Treatment Houston. Wendy received a Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Sam Houston State University and Master of Education in Education Psychology at Texas A&M University.

Ashley Sattler of Beaumont is a server and t-shirt creator at Stormies SnoNGo. She is a Southeast Texas Self Advocate with Arc of Greater Beaumont. Sattler is a graduate of Lumberton High School.

Andrew Crim of Fort Worth is the director of education and professional development for the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He is a board member for the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions, and a member of the American Society of Association Executives. Additionally, he is a former member of the Dallas Fort Worth Association Executives Education Committee and the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas and former co-chair of the Fort Worth Safe Community Coalition. Crim received a Bachelor of Political Science from UT Tyler and a Master of Education from UNT.

Eric Shahid of Somerville is the founder and CEO of Shahid Center for Ability and Development. He is a former volunteer for Texas Children’s Hospital and the MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley. Shahid is a graduate of the Texas A&M University Postsecondary Access and Training in Human Services (PATHS) Certificate Program.