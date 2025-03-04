Harlowe Recognized with Four iF Design Awards 2025 for Excellence in Product Design

iF Design Award 2025 Avant Max. Photo: Dave Herring Harlowe

Blending bold innovation with timeless vintage aesthetics in award-winning lighting design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe, a premium lighting brand dedicated to empowering creativity, has been honored with four iF Design Awards 2025, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and design excellence. The iF Design Award, presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, is one of the most prestigious global honors in the design industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in product design for over 70 years.Harlowe's award-winning products— Sol 5 MagSafe Mobile Light , Blade 5 and Blade 10 Tube Lights, Avant Max 80W Bi-Color LED Light , and Iris 5W Bi-Color Pocket Light—stood out in the highly competitive lighting category, selected from nearly 11,000 submissions across 66 countries. The recognition by an international jury of 131 independent design experts underscores Harlowe’s dedication to blending aesthetics, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.“At Harlowe, design is more than aesthetics—it’s about empowering the creative process,” said Helena Bian, CEO of Harlowe. “We craft tools that both inspire and adapt to the evolving needs of content creators. Receiving four iF Design Awards is an honor that reflects our team’s passion for innovation and our commitment to excellence.”The Sol 5 MagSafe Mobile Light is a compact, portable lighting solution designed for seamless smartphone integration, making it ideal for mobile content creators who require professional-quality lighting on the go. The Blade 5 and Blade 10 Tube Lights offer precision color control and dynamic lighting effects, making them versatile tools for filmmakers and photographers looking to craft immersive visuals. The Avant Max 80W Bi-Color LED Light provides a powerful yet portable studio lighting option, ensuring exceptional color accuracy and flexible output for creative professionals. Meanwhile, the Iris 5W Bi-Color Pocket Light is a pocket-sized yet powerful bi-color light designed for photographers and videographers needing adaptable, high-quality illumination in compact form. The Harlowe Iris redefines creative lighting with its aperture-style ring, allowing precise control over light spread—adjusting from a tight spotlight to a soft, cinematic glow. Its prism lens adds artistic dimension by bending and scattering light for prismatic effects, while interchangeable lenses offer versatility in shaping light for any scene. Inspired by camera optics, the Iris empowers photographers and filmmakers to sculpt light as intentionally as they compose their shots, making it an essential creative tool to add depth, dimension and ambience for storytelling and visual artistry.For more details on Harlowe’s award-winning designs, visit the official iF DESIGN AWARD website: iF DESIGN AWARD Winners.ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium lighting brand offering professional-grade continuous LED lighting solutions designed to empower creators. With a heritage of over 20 years in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Harlowe combines timeless aesthetics with advanced technology. From mobile creators to studio professionals, Harlowe’s products are crafted to enhance creative expression through thoughtfully designed, high-performance lighting tools. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at www.harlowe.com . Follow Harlowe on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube at @harlowecreators.

