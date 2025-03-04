Zypto Expands Crypto Payments With Reloadable Virtual VISA Cards and Pi Network Integration

Zypto VISA Cards, Pi Network and SUI Integrations Live Zypto Defi Wallet with Crypto Cards Integrates Pi Network and SUI Refer friends and family to use Zypto App to earn commissions on their transactions

ŁóDź, POLAND, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With new reloadable cards, becoming the first ever third-party crypto wallet app to integrate Pi Network, upcoming SUI integration, and more, Zypto’s drive towards mainstream crypto payments adoption is showing no sign of slowing down.Reloadable Virtual VISA Cards for Everyday SpendingZypto has just launched reloadable virtual VISA crypto cards , now available in the Zypto app. These cards can be used anywhere VISA is accepted and can be added to Google Pay and Apple Pay for in-person payments. Soon, it may also be possible for users to be able to withdraw cash from ATMs with NFC, making them ideal for real-world spending.Zypto’s cards integrate with its non-custodial wallet, enabling users to quickly load funds from any imported DeFi wallet. Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, and more. Users can also fund their cards using ZYPs, Zypto’s in-app reward points.Joe Parkin, co-founder of Zypto, commented:“We believe you should hold the keys to your Bitcoin, Pi, SUI or Ethereum. With our new cards, your assets stay yours until you decide you want to spend them. Your keys, your crypto. When you want to spend it, you use Zypto.”Expanding Payment Solutions with Pi Network and Bill PaymentsZypto has become the first-ever third-party Pi Network wallet app, which is fitting considering their long-standing commitment to supporting Pi long before its open mainnet launch. While $Pi is not yet accepted for funding Zypto’s cards or as payment for other Zypto products and services, a Pi Payment Gateway proof-of-concept is live on the Pi Browser (pi.zypto.com), with full payment integration expected in the near future. In fact, thousands of Pioneers have already received bonus ZYP reward points as a reward for helping to test this system.Additionally, Zypto’s bill payments system is now live in the app, allowing users in multiple countries to pay domestic bills with crypto, further demonstrating Zypto’s focus on real-world applications.Integrating SUI and DeFi Swap FeaturesAnother important addition coming to Zypto’s defi crypto wallet app is SUI, an emerging blockchain designed for speed and scalability.The Zypto App already features hugely convenient multichain swaps, allowing users to swap assets across different blockchains seamlessly. DEX integration is built into the app’s interface, supporting Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and the latest addition, Raydium on Solana. Zypto have confirmed that at least one SUI-based DEX will also soon be integrated.Earning and Using ZYPs in the Zypto EcosystemZYPs, Zypto’s in-app reward points, offer users new ways to engage with the ecosystem. Thousands of Pioneers have already earned ZYPs by testing Zypto’s Pi-native dApp. More earning opportunities will be introduced soon, including token quests for holding specific assets, additional cashback incentives, and daily rewards in the Zypto Rewards Hub. Users can also earn ZYPs by holding $Zypto tokens and participating in the Zypto community.Join Zypto’s Growing Crypto Payment EcosystemZypto continues to develop new ways for users to use their digital assets in their day to day lives. If you’re a crypto holder, you’re invited to discover Zypto’s convenient range of payment tools.Download Zypto App to get started, visit Zypto.com for more detailed information and consider joining Zypto on Telegram and all major social media platforms.

