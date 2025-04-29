Zypto Wallet Accepts Pi Network Coin for VISA Crypto Cards, Bill Payments and More

Load Zypto VISA Crypto Card with Pi Network Coin Pay Utility Bills with Pi Network Coin through Zypto's Crypto Bill Payment Service Cold Wallet Security for Pi Network Coin with Zypto's Vault Key Card

Zypto accepts Pi Network ($PI), enabling users to spend Pi via VISA cards, bill pay and purchase Vault Key Card cold wallet security device.

Pioneers of Pi Network deserve the best products on the market and we aim to make sure they get them!” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

ŁóDź, POLAND, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto enthusiasts, particularly supporters of Pi Network, have reason to celebrate today as Zypto announces that Pi Network coins ($PI) are now accepted as a payment option in its popular defi wallet and payment app . This integration means Pi Network users, known as Pioneers, now have expanded options for utilizing their Pi holdings in everyday scenarios.Through Zypto, users can now spend Pi coins using practical financial tools, including Zypto VISA Crypto Cards , bill payments, and secure non-reloadable virtual cards. With Zypto VISA Cards, Pi users have the flexibility to make purchases at millions of locations worldwide where VISA is accepted. Additionally, Zypto’s bill payment feature allows Pioneers to cover essential payments such as utilities, mortgages, or even car loans directly with Pi.In the words of Zypto co-founder Joe Parkin, "Our mission is to provide practical tools that empower as many crypto users as possible. Pioneers of Pi Network deserve the best products on the market and we aim to make sure they get them!"Another important highlight of the defi wallet integration is Zypto's advanced security offering through Vault Key Cards (VKCs), which Zypto claims is the world's easiest-to-use cold storage wallet device. These smartly-designed metal cards use NFC technology, advanced encryption and biometric security to protect users’ DeFi wallets by securely storing part of their wallet’s secret phrase. This ensures that Pi and other crypto assets can be safely kept offline in cold storage until the user decides to approve a transaction by simply tapping the card to their device’s NFC chip.Zypto also provides built-in decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet capabilities, enabling easy management of Pi alongside other digital assets on blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, Base, Solana and Tron. Recently, Zypto also added support for the SUI blockchain and Aftermath Finance defi swap, further broadening its already extensive list of options available to crypto holders that include cross-chain swaps, integrated decentralised exchanges, options to buy crypto and much more.Previously, Zypto announced its partnership with global remittance giant Moneygram and the Stellar Development Foundation, integrating and rolling out an option for Zypto users to convert USDC on Stellar to local cash currency or vice versa in participating Moneygram locations worldwide.Zypto continues to focus on making cryptocurrency practical for daily use, helping accelerate wider blockchain adoption globally.To explore these new options, download the Zypto App here: https://zypto.com/crypto-app/download/ For further updates, follow Zypto on X: https://x.com/ZyptoApp

