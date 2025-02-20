Zypto Announces Native Pi Network dApp - A Huge Step for Real World Pi Coin Payments

Zypto Pi Network dApp Zypto Pi Network dApp is Live! Zypto Pi Network dApp for Pi Coin Payments

Zypto launches Pi Network dApp, enabling real-world Pi payments. Access at pi.zypto.com. More features coming soon!

Our vision aligns closely with Pi Network’s goal of making cryptocurrency accessible and practical for everyday use. We’re Pioneers too!” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

ŁóDź, POLAND, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zypto, a rapidly expanding leader in bringing crypto payments to the masses, has announced the launch of its native Pi Network dApp, a significant step in its ongoing commitment to Pi Network Pioneers. This development marks a major advancement in providing real-world utility for Pi holders, reinforcing Zypto’s dedication to integrating Pi Network into its growing ecosystem.The dApp can be accessed via the Pi Browser App on pi.zypto.comZypto: A Leader in the Evolving Crypto Payments LandscapeZypto continues to establish itself as a major player in the crypto payments space, forming strategic partnerships with MoneyGram, Stellar, Algorand, and other industry leaders. By developing robust payment solutions such as their crypto payment gateway, crypto bill payments system and crypto VISA cards , Zypto is bridging the gap between digital assets and everyday transactions, making cryptocurrency more practical and usable. Moreover they are integrating more and more of these products into their versatile and user-friendly Crypto Wallet App The launch of the Pi dApp represents an important moment for Pi holders, offering new avenues to utilize their assets in real-world applications. With Zypto’s continuous innovation and expanding financial solutions, Pi Network users can expect further advancements in their ability to transact using Pi Coin through Zypto products and services.Zypto’s Pi Payment Gateway, Gift Cards and Bill PaymentsThe V1 Zypto Pi dApp allows Pioneers to help test the beta version of Zypto’s Pi Payment Gateway. As part of this rollout, Zypto is offering $1 worth of ZYPs, the company’s reward points, to participants as a thank you for helping to test the proof of concept system. These ZYPs can be redeemed within the Zypto DeFi Wallet app for a variety of financial services, including bill payments, gift cards, and balance top-ups for Zypto VISA cards.In addition to the beta gateway, the Pi dApp will soon introduce further features, such as the ability to purchase gift cards and other products using Pi Coin.Zypto’s Commitment to the Pi NetworkZypto has consistently communicated its vision of fully integrating Pi Network into its full ecosystem of products and services, and this latest launch underscores its commitment. In recent posts on social media, Zypto confirmed they are also already working on a full integration of Pi Network into their DeFi wallet and payments app for Android and iOS.“We founded Zypto to provide simple and convenient ways for people to spend their virtual assets in the real world.” said Joe Parkin, Co-Founder of Zypto. “Our vision aligns closely with Pi Network’s goal of making cryptocurrency accessible and practical for everyday use. We’re Pioneers too!”What’s Next for Zypto and Pi Network?The launch of the Zypto Pi dApp is just the beginning. Zypto has made it clear that Pi Network is a priority for them, and this move is just the first of many exciting developments on the horizon. The company is well-known for delivering on its promises, and Pi Pioneers should expect further announcements in the near future regarding new features, expanded integrations, and additional ways to spend Pi Coin through Zypto’s growing ecosystem.As Zypto continues to innovate, Pi holders will soon gain even greater access to real-world spending opportunities. To stay informed about the latest updates and upcoming developments, follow Zypto on social media, join the conversation on Telegram (@zypto or @zyptoglobal, and visit zypto.com for the latest news.

