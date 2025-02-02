Galaxy Concrete Coatings Wins National Dealer of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

Garage Floor Coatings Lifetime Guarantee on Residential Coatings Galaxy Concrete Coatings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Concrete Coatings, a leading provider of concrete floor coating solutions in Indiana, Arizona, Colorado and Ohio proudly announces it has been named the National Dealer of the Year for the second consecutive year by Penntek Coatings. This prestigious award recognizes Galaxy's exceptional performance, unwavering commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction throughout 2023 and 2024.

Building on their success from the previous year, Galaxy Concrete Coatings has continued to raise the bar in the concrete coatings industry. Their consistent delivery of cutting-edge solutions, combined with their focus on innovation and customer service, has solidified their position as a national leader.

Galaxy Concrete Coatings offers a comprehensive range of high-quality Penntek products, ensuring long-lasting durability and protection for concrete surfaces. Their expertise in surface preparation, application, and customer consultation allows them to provide tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Whether it's a garage floor, patio, or industrial warehouse, Galaxy Concrete Coatings delivers superior results.

“Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Jim Williams, CEO of Galaxy Concrete Coatings. “We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Penntek Coatings once again. This achievement motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the concrete coatings industry and to provide our customers with the best possible experience.”

Galaxy Concrete Coatings serves customers in several key markets, including Indianapolis, IN; Denver, CO; Phoenix and Tucson, AZ; and Cincinnati, OH. Their local teams provide expert guidance and support, ensuring that every project is completed to the highest standards.

About Galaxy Concrete Coatings:

Galaxy Concrete Coatings is a leading provider of concrete coating solutions, specializing in the application of high-quality Penntek products. They serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers, offering a wide range of solutions for transforming and protecting concrete surfaces.

Contact:

Hayley Shahbazi, Office Manager, info@galaxyconcretecoatings.com, (317) 751-9070

www.GalaxyConcreteCoatings.com

Galaxy Concrete Coatings - Learn more about how we take your Concrete Floors Out of this World!

Legal Disclaimer:

