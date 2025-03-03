Governor Stein Declares March as National Procurement Month

Governor Josh Stein proclaimed March as National Procurement Month, honoring the many purchasing, acquisition, procurement and material management professionals in the private, non-profit, and government sectors. Local, state and federal purchasing professionals are responsible for monitoring billions of dollars in goods and services each year, influencing our national and international economy.

“North Carolina’s procurement professionals manage billions in contracts and acquisitions across a number of industries,” said Governor Josh Stein. “That is why I am excited to declare March as National Procurement Month, recognizing their invaluable work that keeps our state running and ensuring that our taxpayer dollars are well-invested.”

Public procurement is an essential government function, providing for the cost-effective purchase of goods and services needed to safely and efficiently operate state and local governments. Procurement professionals are responsible for making regular purchases to support essential services such as education, health and human services, transportation, and administration.

“These professionals are held to the highest standard ensuring that purchasing activities are open, fair and transparent,” said North Carolina Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “Their contribution is quintessential to the functioning of our state, making decisions on the best use of taxpayer dollars each and every day.”

The NC Department of Administration’s Division of Purchase and Contract, the central procurement authority for state government, for years has been instrumental in modernizing procurement practices across the state by upgrading technology, implementing educational opportunities and streamlining the purchase and contract process.

Last year, the division introduced a new curriculum for procurement professionals. The North Carolina Purchasing Officer certification program is now one of three enrichment opportunities for procurement agents. Other educational opportunities include the North Carolina Purchaser and Contract Manager certification programs.

Additionally, in 2023, Purchase and Contract debuted a newly enhanced electronic Vendor Portal, a central procurement hub for vendors and state agencies. The new eVP consolidates the functionality of state government’s three procurement applications into a single, cloud-based system, allowing for greater efficiency among North Carolina businesses and state procurement professionals, saving time and taxpayer dollars. The new eVP was awarded the Innovation in State Government Modernization Award by the National Association of State Chief Administrators in 2024.

To learn more about eVP and the Division of Purchase and Contract, visit the North Carolina Department of Administration website.

Read the proclamation.