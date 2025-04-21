Submit Release
Lowering U.S. and N.C. Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities to fly half-staff immediately in honor of Pope Francis who passed away this morning. The 88-year-old has served as head of the Roman Catholic Church since March 2013.

Statement from Governor Stein

​"Anna and I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His leadership inspired and taught us to serve with love, faith, and compassion. May his memory be a blessing."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

