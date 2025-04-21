Lowering U.S. and N.C. Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities to fly half-staff immediately in honor of Pope Francis who passed away this morning. The 88-year-old has served as head of the Roman Catholic Church since March 2013.

Statement from Governor Stein

​"Anna and I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His leadership inspired and taught us to serve with love, faith, and compassion. May his memory be a blessing."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

