Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,982 in the last 365 days.

Updated Flag Alert: U.S. and NC Flags Lowered in Tribute to Pope Francis

Governor Josh Stein today declared all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities will remain at half-staff through sunset this Saturday, April 26, when Pope Francis will be interred. 

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Updated Flag Alert: U.S. and NC Flags Lowered in Tribute to Pope Francis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more