Updated Flag Alert: U.S. and NC Flags Lowered in Tribute to Pope Francis

Governor Josh Stein today declared all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities will remain at half-staff through sunset this Saturday, April 26, when Pope Francis will be interred.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

