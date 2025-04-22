Updated Flag Alert: U.S. and NC Flags Lowered in Tribute to Pope Francis
Governor Josh Stein today declared all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities will remain at half-staff through sunset this Saturday, April 26, when Pope Francis will be interred.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.
