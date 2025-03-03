Roch Partners with Dog In Dog Out to Revolutionize Pet-Friendly Hospitality in Italy

Italy's leading canine hospitality expert Elisa Guidarelli joins forces with Roch to transform hotel standards for four-legged guests across Italy

Through our partnership with Elisa Guidarelli we are creating Italy's first data-driven benchmark for canine hospitality excellence.” — Guise Bule

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roch Dog , the dog-friendly hotel certification and rating agency, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Dog In Dog Out , Italy's foremost authority on canine hospitality founded by renowned expert Elisa Guidarelli. This groundbreaking collaboration will leverage Roch Dog's data-driven certification system to identify hotels that need improvement, while Dog In Dog Out delivers specialized training and consulting services to elevate Italian hospitality standards for canine guests.The partnership marks a significant milestone in Roch's international expansion strategy, bringing their rigorous certification methodology to the Italian market through collaboration with the country's most respected canine hospitality expert. Through this partnership, Roch will share detailed hotel performance data with Dog In Dog Out, highlighting establishments that require enhancement in areas such as policies, amenities, services, and staff preparedness. Armed with these insights, Guidarelli and her team will implement targeted training programs and operational consulting to transform these hotels into truly dog-friendly destinations, and examples of excellence in canine hospitality."Traveling with dogs is booming across Europe, but hotels need real metrics to deliver quality experiences," said Guise Bule, CEO of Roch. "Our partnership with Elisa Guidarelli creates Italy's first data-driven benchmark for canine hospitality excellence. We're replacing vague 'pet-friendly' claims with measurable dog-friendly standard that helps hotels differentiate themselves in a cluttered pet friendly market, and generate commission-free direct bookings from dog owners.""My mission has always been to transform Italy into a truly dog-friendly destination by educating hospitality professionals about creating exceptional experiences for canine guests," said Elisa Guidarelli, CEO of Dog Business Academy. "Through our exclusive partnership with Roch, we now have the data-driven insights to identify exactly where improvements are needed, allowing us to implement targeted solutions that will revolutionize canine hospitality standards in Italy."This exclusive partnership represents a proactive approach to improving dog-friendly travel in Italy, ensuring hotels meet the rising demand for authentic pet hospitality. With Roch providing the data and rankings and Dog in Dog out delivering the expertise and training, this collaboration is set to establish a new gold standard for dog-friendly hospitality in one of the world's most popular travel destinations.About Elisa GuidarelliElisa Guidarelli is an entrepreneur and Italy's leading expert in canine hospitality. In 2021, she launched Dog in Dog out, dedicated to helping hospitality establishments create authentic dog-friendly experiences through specialized protocols, strategies, and training. Guidarelli has authored four books, including "Dog in Dog out - diventa leader nella dog hospitality," the first and only book dedicated to Dog Hospitality in Italy. She serves as a brand ambassador for numerous leading companies in the pet industry and is widely recognised as Italy's reference point for dog-friendly hospitality.About Roch DogRanked by Roch Ltd is the world's leading dog-friendly hotel certification and rating agency, using data-driven analysis to assess and rank hotels based on their commitment to canine hospitality. By evaluating everything from policies and amenities to staff training and pet services, Roch provides transparency for dog owners and actionable insights for hotels looking to improve their pet-friendly offerings. Through its rigorous data-driven certification and ranking system, Roch is setting a new global standard for dog-friendly travel and redefining what it means to be pet-friendly in the hotel industry.

