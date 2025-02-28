Data-Driven Study Analyzes 1,000+ Hotels to Uncover the Ultimate Dog-Friendly Stays

The world's best dog-friendly hotels are certified and Ranked by Roch Dog.

New research study on the world’s best dog-friendly hotels, using the largest dataset of pet-friendly hotels ever compiled.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roch Dog , the certification and ratings agency for pet-friendly hotels, has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the World's Best Dog Friendly Hotels . This groundbreaking study, backed by the largest dataset of pet-friendly hotels globally, evaluated over 1,000 properties to identify the best-in-class destinations for dog owners.The Roch Standard , the first-ever global certification and ranking system for dog-friendly hotels, served as the foundation for this rigorous, data-driven analysis. Each hotel was assessed on over 30 key factors, including canine hospitality, amenities, policies, staff training, and real guest experiences.Each of the hotels listed below beat out more than a thousand other hotels and was awarded Roch's highest A+ rank.The Surfjack Hotel, Honolulu, HawaiiHotel Café Royal, London, UKInterContinental Miami, Florida, USASt. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto RicoEgerton House Hotel, London, UKRosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany, ItalyFour Seasons Hotel Hampshire, UKInterContinental New York Barclay, USARosewood Vienna, AustriaMontage Los Cabos, MexicoRoch Dog’s World’s Best Dog-Friendly Hotels 2025 list recognises properties that go above and beyond in welcoming canine guests. These elite hotels set the gold standard for dog-friendly travel, offering exceptional pet services, exclusive amenities, and a true commitment to canine comfort.This ranking is based on the most extensive and detailed dataset of pet-friendly hotels ever compiled, making it the most authoritative and credible evaluation of its kind. Roch Dog analysed hotels using verified data and direct contact with hotels to conduct assessments."Our study goes beyond marketing claims and looks at real-world canine hospitality. We’ve built the world's most comprehensive standard for dog-friendly hotels, ensuring that pet parents can travel with confidence," said Guise Bule, Founder of Roch Dog. “These hotels don’t just allow dogs—they welcome them as VIP guests, offering tailored experiences that set them apart from the competition.”About Roch DogRanked By Roch Ltd. is a British startup revolutionising dog-friendly travel through data-driven certification and ranking. Founded by Guise Bule, Roch Dog operates the world’s largest database of certified dog-friendly hotels, helping dog owners find the best places to stay with their dog, no matter where they are.For more information, visit RochDog.com and RochSociety.com.

Introducing The World's Best Dog Friendly Hotels

