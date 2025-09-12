Paws Abroad and Roch Dog Partner to Take the Guesswork Out of Traveling with Pets

Roch Certified Dog Friendly Hotels Paws Abroad Pet Travel Planning

The Roch Dog and Paws Abroad partnership will help make travelling with dogs easier, safer, and worry-free

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paws Abroad, the innovative pet travel planning platform that simplifies international pet travel, and Roch Dog, the world’s first certification body for dog friendly hotels , have announced an exciting new partnership to transform the experience of traveling with dogs and finding a suitable ppelace to stay. Together, they aim to remove the confusion, doubt, stress, and uncertainty that can overwhelm dog owners when they travel.For too long, pet parents planning international trips have been burdened with confusing, often conflicting airline policies, complex paperwork requirements, and disappointing stays in hotels that advertise as pet-friendly but fail to meet real needs. The new partnership pairs Paws Abroad’s personalized travel planning tools, from route-specific checklists and real-time alerts to concierge support, with Roch Dog’s trusted dog-friendly hotel certification program, which identifies, ranks, and reviews 'pet-friendly' hotels to find the world's best dog-friendly hotels in more than 30 countries.This combination means dog owners now have a one-stop solution when traveling with their dogs. They get accurate, up-to-date information on airline and country regulations, detailed step-by-step travel guidance, emergency support when needed, and exclusive access to dog-friendly accommodations carefully vetted for genuine dog-friendliness. The result is an easier, safer, and worry-free journey for pets and their owners alike when they travel together.A recent study showed that over 40% of dog owners become highly stressed when traveling with their dog by air. The complexity of airline policies, paperwork for international travel, plus uncertainty around pet comfort and safety during flights, creates a logistical and emotional burden that adds significant stress during trips. Surveys also reveal that dog owners often find it difficult and frustrating to locate hotels that actually welcome dogs, because many hotels advertise as “pet-friendly” but have restrictive or unclear policies, hidden fees, or limited accommodations. Pet owners increasingly want to travel together with their pets, but worry about flying and finding suitable accommodations when they arrive, which negatively impacts their trip enjoyment.By working together, Roch and Paws Abroad take the guesswork out of traveling with your cat or dog.“Traveling internationally with your dog comes with so much uncertainty and stress, from confusing airline rules to navigating entry requirements for different countries,” said Marisa Hoskins, founder of Paws Abroad. “By partnering with Roch, we're committed to helping pet parents find the most suitable and welcoming accommodations for them and their family. Our goal with this partnership is to remove that stress and uncertainty completely, giving pet parents clear, step-by-step guidance and peace of mind so they can focus on the joy of traveling together.”Guise Bule, founder of Roch, added, “Too often, dog owners face uncertainty and stress when travelling. They worry about flying, getting through the airports, and whether their hotel will meet their needs upon arrival. By partnering with Paws Abroad, we’re committed to removing that doubt and making every trip smoother, from takeoff to check-in. Our goal with this partnership is to help pet parents arrive at their hotel after a stress-free journey, and find that the certified dog-friendly hotel they chose genuinely welcomes their pets and extends their hospitality to them, laying the foundation for a fantastic trip.”Together, Paws Abroad and Roch Dog are reshaping how the world travels with dogs, making every trip smoother, safer, and full of tail-wagging moments.For more details on the partnership and services, visit their websites at PawsAbroad.co and RochDog.com.

