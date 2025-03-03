FEMA to Host Housing Resource Fair Mar. 8 in Coffee County

FEMA is hosting a Housing Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 8, in Coffee County at the following location:

The Atrium

114 North Peterson Ave

Douglas, GA 31533

The Housing Resource Fair will bring together federal, state and local agencies in one place to offer services and resources to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.

The goal of this collaborative effort is to help connect eligible disaster survivors with affordable housing along with valuable information and resources on their road to recovery.

Survivors will meet with local housing organizations, property owners and landlords, as well as gain information on the HEARTS Georgia Sheltering Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

The Housing Resource Fair is an opportunity for survivors to:

Explore affordable housing options and rental assistance programs.

Meet with representatives from local housing organizations, landlords and property managers.

Gain access to resources for displaced individuals and families.

Learn about community partners that will provide educational funding resources to attendees.

For FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace, the Housing Resource Fair will give survivors that needed one-on-one experience: “We want survivors to know we are here for them and want to see the best outcome, which is moving into safe, sanitary and functioning housing,” he said. “We will walk them through their options to ensure they are aware of the resources that are available to fit their need.”

Anyone who was affected by Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, whether they have applied for FEMA assistance or not, is welcome to attend.