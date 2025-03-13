PatchMaster Expands North Carolina footprint with New Franchise Owner Rick Rodriguez

Military Veteran and Former Army Logistics Warrant Officer Brings Operational Excellence to Raleigh and Surrounding Areas

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair franchise, announced today it has expanded its North Carolina footprint with the addition of Rick Rodriguez as the new franchise owner. This new location will serve homeowners and businesses throughout Raleigh, Sanford, Fayetteville, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, Pinehurst, and the surrounding communities.A retired Army Logistics Warrant Officer, Rodriguez brings extensive experience in managing complex operations, logistics, and team leadership. His proven expertise in organization, problem-solving, and attention to detail positions him for success in delivering professional drywall repair services while establishing a strong local presence.Rodriguez first encountered PatchMaster at a Franchise Expo, where he carefully evaluated various opportunities before selecting the company. “PatchMaster stood out due to its well-established business model, comprehensive support system, and strong market demand,” said Rodriguez. “I am excited to build a reputable business, develop a skilled team, and become the go-to drywall repair provider in my community.”Rodriguez’s military background has equipped him with the precision, efficiency, and leadership necessary to operate a successful franchise. Additionally, his wife, a property manager, recognized the consistent demand for drywall repair services, reinforcing the potential growth and sustainability in the region.“We are thrilled to welcome Rick Rodriguez to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, PatchMaster. “His leadership skills and operational expertise make him an ideal franchise owner, and we are confident that he will establish a strong and trusted presence in North Carolina. We look forward to supporting his journey as he grows his business and serves his local community.” PatchMaster Raleigh to The Pines is now open and accepting clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Rick Rodriguez at patchmaster.com/raleigh-to-the-pines/ or call (910) 242-4203.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company’s New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 175 territories to more than 85 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

