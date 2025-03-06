PatchMaster Expands to Richmond, VA, with New Franchise Owner Bill Anderson

Experienced Engineer and Project Manager Brings Operational Excellence and a Commitment to Quality to the Home Improvement Industry

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce its expansion into the Western Richmond Metro Area west of I-95, under the leadership of new franchise owner Bill Anderson.dWith over 30 years of experience in corporate America, including more than 20 years in project management across the nuclear and banking industries, Anderson brings precision, discipline, and operational efficiency to the home improvement sector. His experience managing large-scale engineering and construction projects, adhering to strict safety and quality standards, and developing high-performance teams positions him well to provide exceptional drywall repair services to his community.Frustrated with the instability of corporate culture and its frequent layoffs, he saw franchise ownership as an opportunity to build something meaningful—a business that not only provides quality services but is “AI-Proof” and also creates job opportunities for those struggling to find career paths.“PatchMaster’s commitment to quality and professionalism stood out to me,” said Anderson. “The home improvement industry often lacks the safety, precision, and customer focus I valued in my previous career. I want to bring those high standards to my community while building a business that provides real opportunities for people who might be overlooked in traditional hiring processes.”Anderson’s son will be an integral part of the business, learning the trade from the ground up as a drywall technician before growing into a leadership role. Together, they aim to create a lasting family legacy and a company that prioritizes potential over conventional qualifications, providing career opportunities for those facing employment challenges.“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Anderson to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His extensive leadership experience, commitment to excellence, and passion for building a business that positively impacts others align perfectly with our values. We have no doubt he will bring outstanding service to the Richmond market.” PatchMaster Richmond West is now open and accepting clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Bill Anderson at patchmaster.com/richmond-west/ or call (804) 601-0618.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 175 territories to more than 85 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

