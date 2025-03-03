Surge for Water celebrates World Water Day with campaign aimed to provide water filters to 1,000 families

Donations will strengthen communities and transform lives through sustainable water solutions and global collaboration

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge for Water, a global women-led, community driven nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions, calls on individuals and businesses to take action this World Water Day by fundraising to help provide clean, safe water to 1,000 families in Indonesia. Celebrated annually on March 22nd since 1993, World Water Day is an observance focusing on the importance of freshwater and raises awareness of the 2 billion people living around the world without access to safe water. The urgency to support has never been greater.As part of Surge for Water’s World Water Day celebration, for $24, individuals can transform a family’s future by providing a household water filter, ensuring access to clean water for years to come.Surge for Water had its most impactful year yet in 2024, transforming the lives of over 152,000 people across Haiti, Indonesia, and Uganda. This year, Surge is leaning again on its partners and volunteers to exceed that. Committed to those 2 billion people without access to clean water, Surge for Water hopes to expand their list of 21 World Water Day corporate partners committed to supporting the 2 billion people without access to clean water. Current partners include: Acoulite, Bene, Boeh Agency, Consort, Cundall, ERM Foundation, Finishes & Beyohnd, Gene & Georgetti, Haworth, HydroPoint, Light Link, Liquid IV, Love That Design, Motif Interiors, MVP Tech, Nortech, Optimus, SAS International, SBB Research Group, Sedus, Seekers – and more.“Water affects us all, and solving the global water crisis requires collective action,” said Shilpa Alva, Founder and Executive Director of Surge for Water. “We are grateful to our generous donors, many who have repeatedly stepped up to support this annual campaign, for their contributions that create lasting change. Whether you’re an individual or a business looking to make an impact, there are multiple ways to give – time, treasure or talent – and we encourage you to consider which way works best for you.”Surge is inviting individuals to join its growing community of supporters and encouraging companies to become partners in the fight for safe water access. Contributions can be made at Surge’s donation page, and corporate partnership opportunities are available to businesses that want to make a difference.To get engaged with helping provide sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to those most in need, engage with Surge for Water by visiting surgeforwater.org. About Surge for WaterSurge for Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing sustainable, community-led solutions for safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health in historically underserved communities across the world. Surge prioritizes women-led initiatives to create impactful solutions that uplift entire communities. These efforts lead to lasting improvements in education, health, and well-being for generations to come. To learn more visit: surgeforwater.org.###

