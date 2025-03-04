Klika Tech Achieves AWS GenAI Competency, Strengthening its Expertise in Generative AI Solutions

Klika Tech Earns AWS Generative AI Competency, Showcasing Expertise in AI-Driven Innovation and Enterprise Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Klika Tech as an AWS Partner that helps customers, and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Klika Tech as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering powerful AI-driven capabilities, enabling businesses to accelerate innovation, automate processes, and generate real-time insights with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-powered automation. Klika Tech possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS."Earning the AWS Generative AI Competency is more than a milestone—it validates our ability to push AI innovation forward. Businesses today need edge-to-cloud AI solutions that go beyond automation, enabling truly intelligent decision-making and interaction. At Klika Tech, we focus on delivering AI-driven architectures that are not just scalable and efficient, but also adaptive to real-world complexity.” said Gennadiy M. Borisov, President & Co-CEO, Klika Tech."As AI-driven interactions become the standard, businesses require agentic AI solutions that can process multimodal data and events from diverse sources—whether end users, sensors, or other agents," said Vasily Malanin, Co-Founder of 5.Y. "Klika Tech's expertise in building end-to-end processing scenarios and multimodal experiences has been invaluable. This represents a significant advancement for enterprises seeking to transform user engagement."The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprisesAbout Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company specializing in cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices worldwide, we co-create end-to-end software and embedded solutions across industries, including smart buildings, healthcare, manufacturing, and mobility. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and the AWS Innovation Partner of the Year 2023, Klika Tech holds multiple AWS Service Validations including, AWS IoT, Life Sciences, Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner. Learn more at www.klika-tech.com or contact us at contact@klika-tech.com.

