Cayden Young Named New Owner of Bowest Motors, Ushering in a New Era of Automotive Excellence

Bowest Motors Meet Cayden Young, the newest owner of Bowest Motors

Bowest Motors, a trusted name in automotive repair since 1958, is excited to announce a new chapter as Cayden Young officially steps in as the new owner.

What excites me the most about this new role is the opportunity to bridge the gap between auto parts and service.” — Cayden Young

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowest Motors , a trusted name in automotive repair since 1958, is excited to announce a new chapter in its legacy as Cayden Young officially steps in as the new owner. A passionate automotive enthusiast and entrepreneur, Young brings a fresh perspective to the business while maintaining the values of honesty, reliability, and community focus that Bowest Motors has been known for Young’s journey to ownership was fueled by a lifelong love of cars and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. From starting Midnight Auto Garage as a high school student to running a successful aftermarket parts business, he has always been driven by his passion for the automotive industry. His transition to Bowest Motors began four years ago when he was approached by former owner Les with an opportunity to take over the business. After years of planning, the transition was finalized in August, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the shop.“For me, it’s about more than just running a business—it’s about being a part of something bigger,” said Young. “Bowest Motors has been a staple in the Bowness community for decades, and I’m honoured to continue that legacy while also bringing in new opportunities for growth.”Bowest Motors has built a reputation for providing honest and high-quality automotive repair services to Calgary drivers. Under Young’s leadership, the shop aims to expand its customer base while enhancing its services. Plans include upgrading shop equipment, increasing capacity for vehicle maintenance and repair, and investing in training for electric vehicle (EV) servicing—ensuring the team is prepared for the future of automotive technology.“With my background in aftermarket parts and now running a full-service repair shop, we can provide a complete solution for customers—whether it’s routine maintenance, performance upgrades, or major repairs, ” Young added.Young’s deep connection to the Bowness community also plays a crucial role in his vision for Bowest Motors. Having lived and worked in the area for years, he understands the importance of maintaining a local, family-run business that customers can trust.“To our current customers, I want to say thank you for your continued trust and support. And to those who are new to Bowest Motors, we’re here to offer reliable, transparent service that puts your needs first,” Young said.With this exciting transition, Bowest Motors is set to build upon its strong foundation while embracing innovation and growth. Calgary drivers can look forward to continued top-tier service from a shop that prioritizes quality, trust, and community.For more information or to book an appointment, visit bowestmotors.com or follow along on Instagram for the latest updates.About Bowest MotorsFounded in 1958, Bowest Motors has been a trusted name in Calgary’s automotive repair industry for over six decades. Known for its commitment to quality service, fair pricing, and customer-first approach, Bowest Motors specializes in maintenance, repairs, and diagnostics for a wide range of vehicles. As a family-owned and locally operated business, Bowest Motors takes pride in serving the Bowness community and beyond with honest, reliable automotive care.

